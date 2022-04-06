Selena Gomez confesses that there are days that she does not want to get out of bed

Selena Gomez He just gave a very emotional interview where he spoke in a very deep way about his battle with his mental health and that he has been waging this for the last few years while appearing on Good Morning America, accompanied by his mother Mandy Teefey and the founder of New Saints, Daniella Pierson.

These three powerful women undertook a project last year and together they created the mental conditioning campaign wondermind, a platform where they try to help other people. Now to launch the first release of the newsletter, these women attended the program and here they talked about the importance of creating this company and how the idea came about.

Yet it was precisely Selena Gomez who grabbed the spotlight by sharing her own experience, assuring that she has often had such bad days that if these types of resources did not exist, she simply would not have been able to get ahead, that is why she is so committed to this platform, because she thinks it is a way you can help other people on their personal journeys in mental health.

You would also like to read:







Holding back tears Selena said “If I’m known for anything, I hope it’s simply the way I care about other people. Those days when you don’t want to get out of bed, if I had like Wondermind, even if it took me a minute to walk in I know it was just there and there’s something really comforting about that.”







Selena Gomez Wondermind. Photo: Instagram @selenagomez

While the interviewer noticed how Selena Gomez’s voice was cut off while talking about this, she decided to go directly to her mother to ask her for some advice and above all to talk about the experience of having a daughter who struggled with all these problems, she for her part She was also moved and talked about the difficult moments, as well as the unstable relationship that she had at some point with her daughter, who went through difficulties together.

In this regard Mandy commented, “The only thing you can do is listen so you know what is happening and together work with your son, this is going to make me cry but you definitely have to work alongside them.” Selena, noticing how the emotions invaded her mother, tried to comfort her by gently resting her hand on her shoulder while she saw how the tears came to her mother’s face.

You would also like to read:







Fortunately, both the mental health of Selena Gomez as the relationship she has with her mother is going through a very good moment, she is focused right now on all the work moments she has, but that does not mean that she has neglected her physical and mental health.