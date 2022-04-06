Sarah Jessica Parker, in the footsteps of Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio – Revista Para Ti

For some time now, the successful actress has ventured into one of the most profitable industries, like other Hollywood celebrities, which has nothing to do with acting.

At 57 years old Sarah Jessica Parker Not only has she taken over cinema and television with her unforgettable romantic comedies, she has also positioned herself as a successful businesswoman in different business areas.

First he seized the world of fashion with its own line of shoes, something quite in keeping with the character that brought her to fame and for being one of the most iconic fashionistas of the cinema

However, his most recent investment was in the world of wine, something that Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie already did years ago and that we recently learned about Leonardo DiCaprio. Parker was associated with live, a warehouse New Zealand founded in 2008 With whom He launched a rosé and a white wine with his own name on the bottle.

“It’s not just a name on our bottle, Sarah Jessica Parker plays a key role in the creation”, commented Tim Lightbourne, one of the owners. “If you’re wondering why our New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc is aged in oak barrels, you have to thank her. The woman whose name adorns our label has a practical stake in every vintage of #invivoxsjp”, he added.

Through their social networks, the actress shared with his followers 92 points that received the Sauvignon Blanc 2021 by Wine Spectator, a prestigious North American magazine specialized in wines.

“We’re proud, honored and overcome with emotion. It is exciting to know that others are enjoying our wines as much as we are”, expressed the actress with emotion.

Although at the moment it has only positioned itself in the market with two products, it will surely continue to merge aromas and flavors to offer its buyers unique and amazing quality wines.

