Samuel L. Jackson’s Honorary Oscar Was Presented By Denzel Washington Before Broadcast, And Fans Are Confused

There is no doubt that Samuel L. Jackson is a living Hollywood legend. Among his incredibly quotable lines in movies like pulp fiction, snakes on a planemassive roles in Marvel, Star Wars, and more, many movie fans (even casual moviegoers) would surely love to see the actor. accept his only Oscar so far and celebrate with the rest of Hollywood. Unfortunately, Jackson received the honorary Oscar from her on Friday night instead of Sunday’s broadcast, and fans are calling out the Academy once again.

Samuel L. Jackson was honored at the Governors Awards with his first Oscar after fifty years in the industry, and Denzel Washington presented the Academy Award. New York Times journalist Kyle Buchanan shared the moment when Twitter , prompting an outcry from fans who would have preferred to see him accept the award on Oscar night. Check it out:

Here’s Denzel giving Samuel L. Jackson an honorary Oscar! pic.twitter.com/lm6Dqrp2YXMarch 26, 2022 see more

It’s a sweet moment between the two, who shared the stage after the famed Oscar winner highlighted the Nick Fury actor’s achievements. Denzel Washington poked fun at some of his colleague’s incredible stats, like having the largest collective box office take of any other actor at $27 billion. He also listed all of his charitable work for almost a minute straight.

When Samuel L. Jackson took the stage, he and she shared an adorable hug. And once she got to the podium, she couldn’t help but reach for another. During his speech, he spent some time thanking his wife of 42 years, LaTanya Richardson Jackson. According to Buchanan, when Jackson accepted the award, he also said this:

When I got this call last year, it was unexpected, but I guarantee you this will be appreciated.

Samuel L. Jackson has been in over 150 movies since he started in the ’70s, and he still has it. After all those roles, it’s honestly unbelievable that Jackson still hasn’t been recognized by the Academy until this weekend. The actor was nominated for an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor once for his work in 1994. pulp fiction. ed woodHowever, Martin ultimately won Landau that year, a development that Jackson bluntly opened up about recently . The actor has also spoken openly in the past about the The lack of inclusion of the Academy with the nominees. .

Fans on Twitter who saw the moment via video a couple days before the Oscars weren’t happy about it. As a Twitter user @AmandaSmithSays shared in a tweet:

I can’t believe the Oscars missed the easy slam dunk of presenting this live to Samuel L Jackson, probably the best known actor to receive an Oscar this year, and definitely one of the most loved actors by the general public. .

There is some tension especially at this year’s ceremony because the Academy chose to cut eight categories of the broadcast, maybe for later announce an additional Charm performance , between a new Fan Favorite award and other less festivities on the actual nominees. as another @JuanDiLillo wrote on Twitter:

Samuel L. Jackson is the highest-grossing actor of all time, one of the most famous and beloved faces in cinema, and ABC would rather present an award voted for on Twitter than televise him receiving an Oscar.

Many movie fans feel that the Oscars are moving away from the movie-focused elements of the ceremony to please a broader audience. Here’s one more reaction via @BenLikesMovies :

Are you trying to tell me that having Tony Hawk and Shawn White on the live stream will draw more ratings than Denzel Washington presenting a lifetime achievement award to SAMUEL L. JACKSON?!?! @TheAcademy you are so fucking dumb it hurts. #Oscar