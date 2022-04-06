Samsung leaves one of its best-selling phones without updates

As of today, the mythical Samsung Galaxy S9 is left out of Samsung’s support plans: there will be no more updates.

Have passed four years since its launchand that means that your support period has ended. Therefore, from today Samsung Galaxy S9 you will no longer receive new Android updates.

This has been confirmed by the company itself on its support website, eliminating the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ of the devices section with guaranteed updates every three months.

But that is not the only change made by Samsung: from now on, The Galaxy S10 will no longer receive monthly updatesInstead, they will do so every three months until the end of their official support period.

The Galaxy S9 and S9 + remain without updates forever

With more than 35 million units sold, the Galaxy S90 and S9+ are among the best-selling phones in the company’s history. Over the years, devices have continued to receive updates, eventually receiving Android 10 and frequently getting security patches.

However, from this month the Galaxy S9 and S9+ They will follow the same path as the Galaxy S8 and S7: they will not receive any more updates, neither of the system nor of security.

On the other hand, the models of the series Galaxy S10 fully enter your last year of guaranteed supportthus reducing the frequency with which updates arrive: from new versions every month, we move to new versions every three months.

Although this is probably not good news for those people who still use a Galaxy S9 or S9+, do not forget that the devices were released more than four years agoand very few manufacturers beyond Samsung and Google commit to offering such an extensive support period.

