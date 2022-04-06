Ryan Reynolds explains the reason for his ‘feud’ with Hugh Jackman: “It drives me crazy”

Ryan Reynolds is one of the great sensations in the world of Hollywood and does not stop with his new projects. The last one to be released will be ‘fallguy‘ and, in addition, the actor continues with the development of the third installment of ‘Deadpool’.

And although Ryan is one of the most beloved actors of the moment, it seems that there is a professional colleague who continues to have some ‘problem’ with him. And yes, we mean Hugh Jackman, with whom he shares a “feud” that they have made public on social networks on more than one occasion. The two met in the movie ‘X-Men: Origins‘ in 2008. And there have been many times that we have been able to see the pranks between Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds that have made us smile.

After a long history of jokes between the two, from the sweater he gave her Hugh Jackman until Ryan Reynolds’ surprise appearance at the X-Men reunion, it seems the two have had a period of peace. Obviously, we know that this ‘enmity’ they share is nothing more than a simple way they have to laugh at each other and their relationship couldn’t be better.

This is why the ‘feud’ between Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman arose

Now Ryan has wanted to explain the origin of his problems with Hugh Jackman in the podcast smartless and thus he speaks of his colleague: “You know, Hugh Jackman is… I really shouldn’t say this, but he… he makes kindness look like murder“

She goes on to say, “I mean, he’s the nicest guy I’ve ever met, and sometimes he drives me crazy. Unfortunately there is no ‘but’he really is a real guy.”

“It is usually reciprocal, of course, because he is an athlete. And it is a bit of that. But it’s actually my sherpa. He’s one of the best guys I’ve ever met,” Ryan explains.

