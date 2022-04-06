Roblox shares fall and its CEO is awarded a bonus of $ 200 million

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram / WhatsApp

Roblox is one of the most popular games in the world and several months ago it seemed like a company that would just grow and grow without problems. This is why, when Roblox went public in March 2021, it caught the attention of many. The success continued for much of 2021, with each share reaching a value of more than $130 USD, but things have changed.

The thing is that the value of Roblox shares has gone down. They are now worth 30% less than they were at one of their lowest points, offering each share for approximately $48 USD.

It is a situation that one would think would make the head of Roblox nervous; however, it seems that it is quite the opposite. We say this since the board of directors rewarded David Baszucki, CEO and founder of Roblox, with a bonus of $ 232.8 million for his good performance during 2021.

This is a huge amount of money. To give you an idea, this is a figure 1680 higher than the average annual salary of Roblox employees. This according to information from fortune and Payscale.

Of course, it should be noted that a large part of this bonus comes from different long-term incentives. In addition, the executive will not receive another direct payment until 2027. That said, it is a huge amount of money that far exceeds the $6.8 million he received in 2020.

Now, Baszucki will have to work to get the value of Roblox back on the rise and keep investors happy. We’ll see what kind of changes the platform accused of child exploitation makes to improve its outlook.

What do you think of this situation? What are the changes you hope to see in Roblox? Tell us in the comments.

