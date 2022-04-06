Robert Downey Jr’s 10

only before the law

II True believe, USA, 1989. II Directed by: Joseph Ruben. II Acting: Robert Downey Jr., James Woods, Yuji Okimoto. II A lawyer, famous for his activism in favor of civil rights, is dedicated to defending drug dealers. Moved by his previous activity, a young man decides to learn from him. Everything gets complicated when he comes across the case of a man accused of a murder that, according to his mother, he did not commit.

Richard III

II Richard III. USA, 1995. II Directed by: Richard Loncraine. II Actors: Ian McKellen, Annette Bening, Robert Downey Jr. II England, 1930. A civil war has divided British society into two camps: the House of Lancaster, who wants to continue ruling, and the House of York , who wants to impose an absolutist monarch with fascist tendencies.

Avengers: Endgame

II EU, 2019. II Directed by: Anthony and Joe Russo. II Acting: Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo. II Five years after half of the living beings were erased by the will of Thanos, Scott Lange, Ant Man, appears at the headquarters of the diminished Avengers to offer them a chance to defeat, once and for all, the Titan. Mad.

A movie War

II Tropic Thunder. Germany, EU, UK, 2008. II Directed by: Ben Stiller. II Act: Robert Downey Jr., Jack Black, Ben Stiller. II A group of actors in decline is recruited to make a film set in the Vietnam War, which is recorded on location in South Asia. Things get complicated when they are abandoned in the jungle and find themselves involved in a war unleashed by a powerful cartel.

between kisses and bullets

II Kiss Kiss Bang Bang, USA, 2005.

II Directs: Shane Black. II Starring: Robert Downey Jr., Val Kilmer and Michelle Monaghan. II In order to escape from the Police, a thief goes to an audition to achieve the role of a private investigator. To perfect the role, the criminal uses the services of a detective, who investigates a murder in which an actress is involved.

Zodiac

II Zodiac. USA, 2007. II Directed by: David Fincher. II Acting: Robert Downey Jr., Jake Gyllenhaal, Mark Ruffalo. II A cartoonist and a journalist from the San Francisco Chronicle join the body of police investigators with the aim of capturing a dangerous serial killer, who is known by the pseudonym Zodiaco.

Chaplin

II EU, France, Italy, Japan, 1992. II Directed by: Richard Attenborough. II Acting: Robert Downey Jr., Geraldine Chaplin, Penelope Ann Miller. II The life of one of the legends of cinema, Charles Chaplin, is recounted in this film. His humble origins, his stay in an orphanage and his subsequent success in Britain and the United States are all part of this story.

Good night and good luck

II Good night, and good luck. EU, UK, Japan, France, 2005. II Directed by: George Clooney. II Starring: George Clooney and Robert Downey Jr. II During the 1950s, reporter Edward R. Murrow and producer Fred W. Friendly join forces to unmask Senator Joseph McCarthy, who exploits communists to advance his political career of the.

The feds

II US Marshals, EU, 1998. II Directed by: Stuart Baird. II Acting: Tommy Lee Jones, Wesley Snipes and Robert Downey Jr.

II From 1998, The Feds is an exciting police science fiction movie, very much in the style of the 90s, where Robert Downey Jr. plays a special forces federal police officer who, in addition to being good at what he does, is capable of to achieve anything as long as their plans are fulfilled.

II In this film you can expect a clearly younger Robert Downey Jr., an excellent actor ever since and unpredictable.

Judge

II The Judge, USA, 2014. II Directed by: David Dobkin. II Starring: Robert Downey Jr., Robert Duvall, Vera Farmiga, Vincent D’Onofrio, Jeremy Strong, Dax Shepard and Billy Bob Thornton

II From the year 2014, The Judge is an unmissable film by Robert Downey Jr., which stars alongside the lovable and excellent actor Robert Duvall. Father and son have to face a trial where both will have something to lose. Downey’s scenes with Duvall, between a sick father and a son who helps him, will break your emotions.



