Robert Downey Jr. is already working on two Sherlock Holmes series for HBO Max

Robert Downey Jr He will always be remembered as Tony Stark, and no way, but let’s not forget that in the last years of his career he has also given life to an iconic character from literature and geek culture, the very same Sherlock Holmes who will have two series in which the actor is already working together with HBO Max.

Both movies of Sherlock Holmes starring Downey Jr and Jude Law really did justice to the famous detective and his doctor friend with a couple of stories full of action, mystery, two incredible villains and spectacular performances, especially by the actor who brings Iron-Man to life, well, really he knew how to appropriate his character to give us a unique version of it (I dare say better than Benedict Cumberbatch’s).

Without a doubt, many of us are left wanting a third part, although this remains a mystery. But what is true, and is already more than confirmed, is that both Robert Downey Jr and HBO Max are already working on a couple of series inspired by the cinematographic world of the detective created by Warner Bros.

This according to The Hollywood Reporter where it is reported that Downey Jr serves as executive producer for both productions., although at the moment it is not known if he will be the one to star in them, returning to his detective role, or if they will tell alternate stories immersed in this cinematographic world. Similarly, it is unknown if they will have the participation of Jude Law as Watson.

We can not deny that his return as Holmes would be a dream come true, but we will not know if this will happen or not until we get more news from both projects. For now, it remains to maintain hope and believe that it is something completely feasible, because we must also remember that Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows, Although it premiered in 2011, it ended with a cliffhanger that continues to predict its return.

What do you think of these two series of Sherlock Holmes produced by Robert Downey Jr and HBO Max?

