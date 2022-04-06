Robert Downey Jr. Fun facts about the Iron Man actor

Robert Downey Jr is one of the most beloved actors in recent years, especially after playing Hombre de Hierro as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe for over a decade. Today, we tell you some curious facts about the emblematic actor that you may not have known.

family of actors

Robert Jr is the son of Elsie and Robert Sr.. The family DownyAlthough many know it, they are old acquaintances in the world of entertainment. His mother is remembered from 1960s movies like Chafed Elbows or moment to momentwhile his father is remembered for Live and Die in LA or Family man. Also, he has a sister named allysonwho is also an actress.

He debuted at the age of 5

Robert Downey Jr started in the world of acting since he was 5 years old in the movie pound (1970) directed by his own father. During his childhood and adolescence, he continued with some roles, consolidating himself at an early age in the industry.

Singer

Besides acting, one of the passions of Robert Downy Jr. is to sing For this reason, it has been part of the soundtrack of more than a dozen films; however, he released his own studio material titled the futuristic (2004).

Happily married

The actor married Deborah Falconer in 1992, had a son, Indio, and they divorced in 2004; on 2005a year later, he married his current wife, Susan, with whom he has Avri Roel and Exton Elias.

Addictions and prison

Robert Downy Jr started using drugs as a child. In June 1996, he was pulled over for speeding and they found heroin, cocaine, and crack, as well as an unloaded gun. He was sent to a rehabilitation center, from which he escaped. Given this, he was brought before a judge who sentenced him to 36 years in prison; but he spent little more than a year imprisoned.

More than 100 credits

Between series and movies, Robert Downey Jr has been related to more than a hundred productions, has produced about 15 times and sung for a dozen; In addition, he will direct the series Singularity.

caov