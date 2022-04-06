Robert Downey Jr. Expands ‘Sherlock Holmes’ Universe With Two Series

The protagonist of Guy Ritchie’s Sherlockian saga intends to branch out Conan Doyle’s universe as Marvel did with its superheroes.

The protagonist of the novels Arthur Conan Doyle (putting the “Sir” in front of him always chokes me) is one of the most adapted characters in the history of cinema and television. More than 50 titles attest to this, and we would have to add all those proposals indies not registered by the official catalogues.

Sherlock Holmes is an archetype, and like the great heroes of classic epics, there is always a new generation that revisits him and adapts him to explain the concerns of the new times through him. there is the series sherlock (BBC, 2010-17), played by benedict cumberbatchwhich places Holmes in present-day London to face him in the darkness of the new century.

If Conan Doyle had been born in 1940, would he have written superhero comics? well surely yes

Another recent adaptation is the saga directed by Guy Ritchiestarring a late night Robert Downey Jr, and that next year will release its third installment. While Ritchie respects the historical setting of the original story, he revisits the classic through cinematic techniques and a type of narrative. video clip modern.

Well, we were few and the donkey gave birth. As reported by Variety hbo max is developing two series based on that Downey Jr. saga, precisely. The platform wants to take advantage of this stimulating universe created by Conan Doyle and Guy Ritchie and that bursts the box office with each film that opens. Needless to say whose idea it was… Yes, Downey Jr. has been giving the stick with this project since 2020and finally found a partner.

Apparently, each of the two series will focus on new characters that we will discover in that third installment of the Guy Ritchie saga, which still does not have a release date. It seems that Downey Jr. wants to expand this universe in the same way that Marvel has done with his superheroes, which branch out ad infinitum. In the end, isn’t Sherlock Holmes a proto-superhero? With their own powers and sharp cynicism. And if Conan Doyle had been born in 1940, would he have written superhero comics? Well surely yes.

The expansion of the Sherlock universe, a potential business topic

For a studio or platform it shouldn’t be difficult to green light a project like this. the saga Sherlock Holmes has amply proven to be a great success for Warner Bros. With the first film grossed over $524 million Worldwide. It was the #51 movie that entered the most money at the box office of the first decade of the 2000s. And it had a budget of 90 million dollars, if we do the subtraction we can imagine the revelry in the offices of Warner.

the second movie, Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows, would raise more than 543 million two years later. The third installment was originally intended to be released in December 2020, before it was pushed back to December 22, 2021. With that date now coming and going, the movie has no release date and is currently in a state of ambiguity.” preproduction”. it can be said that Guy Ritchie has withdrawn from the projectand in this third installment he will be the director of Bohemian Rhapsody and Rocketman, Dexter Fletcherwhoever is in control of the direction.