Robert Downey Jr. and Karen Gillan improvised a scene in Avengers: Endgame

The actress who plays Nebula in the Marvel movies has shared a funny anecdote with Robert Downey Jr.

Avengers: Endgame was a movie not to forget. Thanks to her we still have some of the most iconic scenes of the entire saga. How to forget the moment Captain America raising Mjolnir saying Avengers Assemble. Or that key moment of: I am Iron Man. Precisely we come to talk about one of those key scenes, although a somewhat different one, full of humor but that many people came to empathize with it. This is the opening sequence of the film, with Nebula and Iron Man on the ship, playing while time passes. The actress, Karen Gillan has given an interview on The Wrap where she explains how that whole part was improvised by Robert Downey Jr.: