Robert Downey Jr. and Karen Gillan improvised a scene in Avengers: Endgame
The actress who plays Nebula in the Marvel movies has shared a funny anecdote with Robert Downey Jr.
Avengers: Endgame was a movie not to forget. Thanks to her we still have some of the most iconic scenes of the entire saga. How to forget the moment Captain America raising Mjolnir saying Avengers Assemble. Or that key moment of: I am Iron Man. Precisely we come to talk about one of those key scenes, although a somewhat different one, full of humor but that many people came to empathize with it. This is the opening sequence of the film, with Nebula and Iron Man on the ship, playing while time passes. The actress, Karen Gillan has given an interview on The Wrap where she explains how that whole part was improvised by Robert Downey Jr.:
I can say that I have improvised a lot on Nebula. Because I don’t know if you’ve seen Endgame [risas]. It’s a ridiculous question. But basically, all the stuff with Robert Downey Jr. in the beginning, that whole setup was improvised. Because all that was written was oh, they play soccer. They eat, they do this. And then we end up improvising because he is an incredible improviser. We ended up with all this stuff about them playing and how much it meant to Nebula to actually win something.