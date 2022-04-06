Rihanna publishes a photo of her mother and everyone comments the same thing | Big Bang

Rihanna He is living his most exciting personal stage. And it is that, without a doubt, her pregnancy has become one of the most outstanding news with which we have welcomed 2022. But what she has shown is that in her public appearances she is very clear that she is going to draw strength from where you don’t have it to show off a very cool outfit. There is no pose with her tummy that does not sweep social networks.

But now the artist has appeared on networks for a special occasion. It’s her mother’s birthday, and she didn’t want to let this day go by without a nice congratulations. For this, she has shared a photo of when she was little in which she appears with her mother, both dressed in white in what looks like a church.

“Today is my queen’s birthday!!! Being on the verge of motherhood has unlocked new levels of love and respect for my mother in a way I couldn’t explain. She is my true MVP and I want to give her flowers every second I can. I love you, mumzzzz!!!! Happy birthday!”, says the artist in the description of the photo.

The photo has revolutionized her fans, who have come together to flood the responses to the publication of beautiful congratulatory messages for the mother who gave life to her favorite artist. Other compliments to both can also be read that do not go unnoticed either. “What an amazing gift for your mother that she can see you become one,” says one of her followers.

The news of the pregnancy of our protagonist arrived in January of this year. Many wondered how many months pregnant the artist was, but they are rumors that have not yet been clarified. However, when she announced it, some were convinced that she was already three or even five months old. We will have to wait to find out.

What is clear is that Rihanna is one of the celebrities that nobody wants to miss the step of lately. When will her offspring be born? What will she call him? What is clear is that the artist is enjoying this new stage very much, although she has already revealed that she sometimes wishes it would end soon. Congratulations to Rihanna and A$AP Rocky!