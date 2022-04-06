Rihanna made the Forbes list for Savage x Fenty

Although music made Rihanna a millionaire (1988), she failed to include her on Forbes’ list of the greatest fortunes. It was her brands Fenty and Savage x Fenty that made the singer enter this year’s ranking with US $ 1,700 million in assets. Rihanna is working with advisers on an initial public offering that could value her lingerie company Savage X Fenty at $3 billion. P10-11 (TA)

Equity is also low in startups

In the midst of the startup boom in Colombia and the region, a fact from the latest GEM Women’s Entrepreneurship report comes to light: companies led by women barely represent 12% of the total number of unicorns born in 2021. The good thing is that the same report points out that risk investment in companies with a female executive director has grown by 26%. (IB)

Those who became richest in the US

The wealth that was created in the United States during the pandemic flowed mainly to households headed by college graduates. According to Fed data, they increased their wealth by $23.4 trillion since 2019, in contrast to the $5.3 trillion that non-graduates grew in wealth. (LV)

The Sold Out make the guideline more expensive

Bogotá, Mexico City and Lima are responding to the revival of live music, but that is also costing brands more. According to Pollstar’s monitoring, in these three cities the prices of advertising in the ‘arenas’ rose between 33% and 38%. The increase in advertising rates is not only explained by inflation, but because more people are attending for each concert. (JL)

lunch inflation

‘Lunchflation’ is the term Americans are giving to the rise in lunch prices. The phenomenon, according to the consulting firm Square, is evident in products such as salads, whose prices have risen 11% since 2020; wraps, which increased 13%; and sandwiches, which increased 14%. Overall, lunch values ​​rose as much as 19% in two years, according to the report. (TA)

The mole of ESG funds

Several capital fund companies with an ESG seal are in the market’s magnifying glass since they had investments of more than US$9.6 billion in Russia. Although these ESG testers were not the only ones who believed in Russia, the problem is that they are paid to specifically analyze factors such as democracy, human rights and risks. Today the owners of capital ask for an urgent change. (LM)

Punishment for Putin’s daughters?

The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen (1958), evaluates whether the block sanctions the daughters of Vladimir Putin (1952), Mariya and Katerina, of whom it is not known in detail if they have assets outside Russia. This must be approved by the governments of the 27 European members. Mariya, the eldest, is a co-owner of Nomenko, and Katerina runs an AI institute at Moscow State University. (VP)