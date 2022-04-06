Rihanna entered the ranking – Metro Ecuador

The world is divided between a handful of very rich people and the rest. It is so true that while almost 8 billion people live on the planet, the largest fortunes are only 2 thousand 668 rich.

Magazine Forbes has just published the envied list of the richest in the world and several surprises appear, one of them is the entry of Rihanna among the wealthy, the film director Peter Jackson and the presence of two Latinos in the exclusive circle of billionaires.

As expected, the CEO of Tesla Elon Musk He leads the Forbes billionaires list for the first time. Each of these very rich rich is worth 12.7 billion dollars, some reaching their fortune in the midst of the pandemic and others through innovation, in the case of Musk, for his electric cars.

Elon Musk, one of the wealthiest people in the world (Agencies)

It is striking that the list of 2,668 rich people is less than the one registered in 2021, when 2,755 were counted.

Newcomers to the ranking of billionaires

The exclusive circle was reported to have welcomed 236 newcomers, including Lord of the Rings trilogy director Peter Jackson and pop star Rihanna. The $1.5 billion filmmaker became a billionaire in November after selling a stake in his digital film effects store Weta to Unity Software for about $975 million.

“Barbados, Bulgaria, Estonia and Uruguay they each won their first billionaires. And, despite the volatile year, 1,050 billionaires are richer than they were a year ago. Nobody got richer than Elon Musk, who tops the list of the world’s billionaires for the first time. As of March 11, Musk was worth an estimated $219 billion, after adding $68 billion to his fortune over the past year thanks to a 33% rise in his automaker’s stock price. electric Tesla”, highlighted a report from Forbes.com.mx.

Jeff Bezos dropped to second place in the ranking (Agencies)

Dethroned this year was Amazon owner Jeff Bezos, who fell to No. 2 for the first time in four years due to a 3% drop in Amazon shares. The third place in the pyramid of riches is held by the French luxury goods tycoon Bernard Arnault. He is followed by the famous Bill Gates and Warren Buffett.

The United States still has more billionaires than any other country, with 735, up from 724 last year. China follows in second place, with 607 (including Hong Kong and Macau), followed by India (166), Germany (134), and Russia (83).

Mukesh Ambani from India remains the richest person in Asia. Worth an estimated $90.7 billion, he remained No. 10 worldwide, enough to narrowly edge out fellow Indian Gautam Adani, whose fortune rose by nearly $40 billion, to an estimated $90 billion. billion, as the shares of its listed companies have soared.

Françoise Bettencourt-Meyers (Agencies)

Forbes found 327 female billionaires around the world. Most inherited her wealth, including the world’s richest woman, Francoise Bettencourt Meyers, whose grandfather founded beauty giant L’Oréal. But 101 women on the list are self-made billionaires, the richest being Fan Hongwei, who chairs Chinese chemical fiber supplier Hengli Petrochemical and is worth an estimated $18.2 billion.

Overall, 1,891 billionaires, or 71% of the list (up from 72% last year), were self-made, meaning they founded or co-founded a company or established their own fortune (as opposed to inheriting it).

