Rihanna celebrates her mother with an emotional photo of her childhood

pregnant with her boyfriend A$AP, Rihanna He celebrated the birthday of his mother, Monica Braithwaite, with an endearing photo from his childhood, in which the approximately 4-year-old singer is seen dressed in white and sitting in a church pew.

The mogul of the Fenty Beauty and Savage X Fenty brands did not want to miss the opportunity to confess that motherhood has led her to admire her mother more.

(Rihanna/AP)

“Today is my queen’s birthday! Being on the verge of motherhood unlocked new levels of love and respect I have for my mommy in a way I could never explain!” the singer-businesswoman wrote.

“She is the real MVP and I want to give her flowers every second I can! I love you amuzzzz! Happy birthday! Let’s celebrate at da link up!”

Rihanna confessed a long time ago that her mother inspired her to create her makeup empire, since the lady sold cosmetic products to support her daughter. The singer’s father is named Ronald Fenty, who separated from Monica Braithwaite many years ago.

(Rihanna and her mom, Monica Braithwaite/Getty Images)

“My whole concept of beauty came from her. I was always so intrigued by that. I wanted to dress like her. I wanted to look like her, do my hair like her, do my makeup like her,” Rihanna said. “I learned from the best. I had the best teacher: my mom.

The singer and businesswoman debuted in the world of billionaires, in August of last year, with a fortune valued at 1.7 billion dollars, according to “Forbes”, and with this she becomes one of the women in the world of the richest music on Earth.

As this news hit the headlines, a photojournalist from “247PapsTV” posed a question: “Rih, self-made billionaire. What does that mean to you?” Rihanna had no qualms about answering as briefly as possible: “God is good.”

Fenty Beauty was launched in association with LVMH, the luxury conglomerate led by Bernard Arnault, and thanks to its humanistic vision, other companies copied its strategy of expanding the color range of its makeup designed for all skin types and for all people .