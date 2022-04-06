Rihanna attended Beyoncé’s party with a daring transparent pregnant look signed by Valentino

The world is crazy, and sometimes we need an escape route to escape from reality. The rihanna pregnancy news It traveled through RRSS at the speed of light and was on everyone’s lips. Since then, and with an epic announcement, the Barbadian singer’s looks have not gone unnoticed. Her style is based on cropped tops and lots of transparencies, enhancing her new figure and showing that excesses, in terms of fashion, are always a good option. This week leaves us a red carpet style that took to the post-Oscar party organized by Beyoncé.

A Friday look by Tamara Falcó

Maternity clothes are a thing of the past

The thing about wearing maternity clothes is part of pre-history, and it is that fashionable girls have shown us different ways of adapting clothes streetwear to the new figure. As she could not be otherwise, Rihanna has been faithful to her style where transparencies and excesses are part of her DNA. Taking advantage of the party that Beyoncé and Jay-Z organized for the 2022 Oscars, the singer donned one of the most epic red carpet looks to date.





With a total look where black was the only guest, his body stands out for being completely transparent, leaving his belly as the protagonist. With a sequined tube skirt combined with XXL gloves, this style borders on perfection – why are we kidding ourselves?





Although fuchsia pink was the main protagonist of Valentino’s Fall-Winter 2022/2023 collection, the Italian firm also launched red carpet looks where black and its transparencies enveloped the models. Rihanna was the first to wear this model that already caused a sensation on the catwalk.





Photos | Instagram @badgalriri, IMaxTree