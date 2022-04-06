Review Poppy Playtime – Chapter 1: horror for children and adults that leaves us wanting the second chapter

Developed by MOB Games, Poppy Playtime is a horror game for children, and even adults, that was a complete success. We tell you everything in this PC review while we are waiting for its second episode.

Poppy Playtime It was quite a success among the little ones when it was released in 2021. If you look closely at the game, and even better, if you are predisposed to play it, we will understand why: the title of MOB Games It is a game for boys, but with an adult concept. It is one of those experiences that, preferably, we would recommend that children play accompanied by their parents, siblings, uncles or whoever. Do you have graphic scenes that the little ones cannot see? No, it’s not so much on that side. It’s that first-person game that creates a particular atmosphere, and it has some tense moments, which could really scare them. Ideal for Halloween, sleepovers or gatherings with friends, we play Poppy PlayTime in its first and short episode on PC (it’s also for Android and iOS) and we’ll tell you everything.

Points of view and perception

The game is short, it lasts no more than half an hour, and it has a more than affordable price if you want to buy it right now (60 and some pesos on Steam). This is the first episode of several, and it was once again on everyone’s lips because very soon it will be released in the second episode. And this is where the players were divided, some who took it literally as a complex horror game, and criticized it for the concept, for the lack of terror and for its duration. But let’s not forget that it’s a first-person game for guys, and the stick it uses with that in mind is very well balanced.

The context, what shapes the experience

The first thing that surprises Poppy Playtime it is everything that is generated around the main objective of the game. The story puts us in the shoes of a former employee of Playtime Co.a successful toy factory that has its own characters like Huggy Wuggy, Cat-Bee, Boogie Bot and the company’s iconic doll, Poppy Playtime. The factory had been closed for ten years after the disappearance of all its employees, but from one moment to another, We get a VHS tape with an advertisement for the company, and a letter telling us that the missing staff is still inside the factory.

And here we stop because it is worth highlighting what we explained at the beginning of the previous paragraph. From the outset, the advertising we see from Playtime Co. It is very well done, with a very well-kept retro look. The story does not skimp on immersing itself in terror, and everything is still held in a halo of reality with several VHS tapes that we see inside the factory, full of great designs and a whole host of details that really denote that there is a good job behind. That is why we said that, beyond the gameplay and what the game proposes from its mechanics and scares, there’s a thoughtful, well-realized concept that provides context that lets us know that while the game may be for kids, the developers take it seriously.

Climates, environments, and a serious game

Once inside the factory, climates begin to be an important factor. The silence, the darkness, the apparent loneliness, everything is very well thought out so that we begin to feel that insecurity of being inside a factory where things are not going to go well. Playing is very simple: we move, jump, interact with some objects, and later we get extendable hands (called GrabPack) that will help us take objects from a distance and bring energy from point A to point B. This, which is explained by the advertising of the toy itself before grabbing it, is going to be a vital factor in being able to solve various puzzles in the game.

Is it a survival horror, a horror graphic adventure, or what?

And it is that one of the challenges that Poppy Playtime has, is the resolution of several simple puzzles. Add to that a fairly tense chase that lasts about a minute (but it’s a full-throttle minute) and not much more. It is worth remembering that it is a game for boys that lasts approximately 30 minutes. And yes, we are not going to lie, it feels short, it leaves you wanting more. Not only because the proposal is simple, fun and engaging, but because the story remains unfinished. at some point, it all feels like Chucky meets Annabelle and they call Demonic Toys to watch on VHS the Nicolas Cage movie called Willy’s Wonderland.

The game carries a false sense of security. Visually, everything looks extremely colorful, but these are always washed out by low lighting. All the walls or objects that we see inside the factory seem to be made of wood or made of plastic blocks, which leads us to think of a toy store and the happiness that this entails, but the climates, once again, overshadow this feeling. Even in the midst of so much silence, the sound of a toy train becomes gloomy and its repetition begins to make us a little nervous.

Your audiovisual language

Engine use Unreal It gives you a freedom that is noticeable to the league. The whole visual aspect, which is simple but wonderful and timely at the same time, goes hand in hand with the ambient sounds and music. While there is no explicit gore or violence in the game, we can see stains and dirt on almost every surface in the factory, perhaps reminiscent of the massacre that took place ten years earlier. The machines look like machines, the toys look like toys, and all the textures have the same work on them, to deliver visuals that answer that quest we mentioned earlier: the game may be for kids, but the developers take it seriously.

RELEASE DATE October 12, 2021 DEVELOPER MOB Games DISTRIBUTOR MOB Games PLATAFORMS Microsoft Windows, iOS, Android

