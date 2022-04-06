report of a patient with endometriosis

The main symptom of endometriosis is pelvic pain, often associated with menstrual periods.

Anesa Marzán and Lisandra Martínez, patients diagnosed with endometriosis. Photo: Provided by the media team of the San Lucas Episcopal Medical Center to the Journal of Medicine and Public Health.

This disease is difficult to treat and can be disabling, however, there are encouraging testimonies that show that it is possible to continue with a normal life, such as the case of Lisandra Martínez and Vanessa Marzán.

The endometriosis It is characterized by the fact that the blood of the uterus cannot leave during the menstrual period, which results in severe pain in the back, spotting between periods, infertility and painful vaginal intercourse or pain when urinating. Sometimes there are no symptoms.

There are several types of endometriosis: the endometriosis ovarian cyst, or endometrioma, located in the ovaries, and the endometriosis deep, located in the rectovaginal septum, bladder and intestine. Until now, there is no definitive cure, so the goal of treatment is usually symptom control.

The testimony of the patient Lisandra Martínez

The patient Lisandra Martínez is currently 30 years old and her process with the endometriosis It started when she was 16, so it has been a long road for her, and although it was very difficult, she recognized that “it was a blessed crisis that made me grow.”

They never mentioned the word to her endometriosisbut they told her that it was “menstrual pain, that it was treated with teas, pills and it was something natural and luckily, that is to say, that it affected some women and not others”.

When she had to study at the university, and without the presence and help of her mother, she understood that it was not only a physical pain, but also an emotional one, which affected all areas of her life, because she did not want to be absent from the classes or missing extracurricular activities, so this disease represented a challenge for her, because, although “she wanted to be present, she couldn’t”.

The feeling of guilt did not take long to appear, especially trying to find what it was that she had done or eaten to feel that pain. She later got married, and at the age of 25 she underwent a study for her fertility problems and, by means of a laparoscopy, she was diagnosed with endometriosis in stage I.

The doctors told her that nothing was wrong, which was strange for her, who had suffered pain every month for nine years. It was then that she began to seek other types of aid, especially foundations for patients with this condition, not only for reproductive purposes, but also to have a good quality of life and fulfill her dreams, both academically and professionally.

He confesses that he always looked for a magic formula to end the nightmare of living with endometriosis, but she understood that this did not exist, but that it was an individualized treatment for each woman. Today she practices various techniques, such as chiropractic, in addition to having a medical cannabis license, which has helped her a lot with inflammation, especially in the weeks before her menstrual period.

Reading has also helped her a lot, knowing the different phases of the menstrual cycle and how she can act before each one of them. With the help of her doctor, the scientist and researcher Idaliz Flores, he learned other strategies to cope with pain, such as breathing techniques or being in contact with nature and aromatherapy.

She hopes that one day a cure will appear for this condition that affects a significant number of women, who must see the crisis as part of the process that has helped her grow.

The hopeful message of Vanesa Marzán

Another patient, Vanesa Marzán, also points out that, on her second day of her period, she feels brave and warlike, like the rest of the women who suffer from this condition.

He expresses that he feels tired and swollen, but he thinks that it is the perfect day to show that circumstances do not define you, to which he limits “you can cry, or say, that you have the privilege of being here and celebrating”. He defines being, light and hope, inciting to take control through education. Elle admits that she chooses to take on the challenge, she is a daughter, she is a mother and she is an entrepreneur, but she is thankful that she can get up every day and positively impact other people’s lives.