Release date leaked?

MADRID, 6 Apr. (CultureLeisure) –

The fans are waiting impatiently for Marvel release the trailer Thor: Love and Thunder and, although the Casa de las Ideas has not yet ruled on the matter, new information suggests that the date on which the first preview will be released could have been revealed of the film starring the God of Thunder.

It should be remembered that one of the possible reasons why Marvel has not, until now, released any type of promotional material, may be because the new installment of the franchise starring Chris Hemsworth is shooting new scenes.

However, after Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson and Taika Waititi participated in a press conference on Instagram, Rotten Tomatoes posted a image of the encounter through his Twitter account, where both the protagonists of the film appeared sitting in funny postures. However, behind these nice poses of the photo could be the answer to when the long-awaited trailer for the film will come out.

And it is that, as can be seen in the image, Waititi appears raising the index fingers of each handwhile Hemsworth raises index and little fingers of his two hands and Thompson does the same with index and middle finger in both hands.

In this way, the gestures of the director and the protagonists of the film, who they seem to emulate numberscan be interpreted as 4/11/22thus revealing, through the cryptic message, that April 11, 2022 is the date that Marvel would release the trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder.

the #ThorLoveAndThunder press tour has officially begun with Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, and Taika Waititi. pic.twitter.com/xafdDz4qLL — Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) April 4, 2022

Directed by Taika Waititi, Thor: Love and Thunder is scheduled for release next 8 of June. In addition to Chris Hemswhorth, the film features in its cast the return of Natalie Portman as Jane Foster and the return of another character in the franchise, the Lady Sif of Jamie Alexander.

On the other hand, the film will also bring back to Chris Pratt as Peter Quill Karen Gillian as Nebula, the cameos of Sam Neil like the false Odin, Melissa McCarthy like the false Hela, Matt Damon like the false Loki, Luke Hemsworth like the false Thor, as well as the incorporation of new characters: Christian Bale as the Villain Gorrthe Butcher God and Russell Crowe like Zeus himself.