Real Madrid beat Chelsea: Gareth Bale played the duel despite agent refusal

Jonathan Barnett, Gareth Bale’s representative, considered it “impossible” for the Welsh striker to play a minute of play in Real Madrid’s clash with Chelsea in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals. However, the coach Carlo Ancelotti He decided to enter Stamford Bridge despite everything.

Barnett argued that the DT Ancelotti is the main culprit bale does not have continuity at Real Madrid, although on this occasion he did play from the 85th minute when he replaced the French striker Karim Benzema.

According to the El Chiringuito program, the former Tottenham player was motivated on the pitch despite the few minutes he had to show himself in the Champions League.

It should be noted that Bale was criticized in Spain after playing for his team in the European playoffs for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, since days before he said he had a back ailment that did not allow him to play against Barcelona in the Spanish classic. His last one with Real Madrid had been on February 15 against PSG in Paris.

Real Madrid vs. Chelsea: this is how they started today for the Champions League

Chelsea: Edward Mendy; Andreas Christensen, Thiago Silva, Antonio Rüdiger; Reece James, N’Golo Kante, Jorginho, Cesar Azpilicueta; Mason Mount, Christian Pulisic; Kai Havertz.

Real Madrid: Thibaut Courtois; Daniel Carvajal, Eder Militao, David Alaba, Ferland Mendy; Casemiro, Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, Federico Valverde; Vinicius Jr., Karim Benzema.

OUR PODCASTS

The phenomenon of having fewer women in positions where important decisions are made in a company occurs in the private and public sectors. Why is this? What are we talking about when we refer to glass ceilings and walls?