Primark has Rihanna’s favorite sunglasses: they cost 3 euros

Primark looks at the most influential personalities in fashion and brings one of the favorite accessories of one of the world’s music icons. Rihanna made them fashionable and now everyone wants them, they are peaked glasses, black in color and with a unique design that goes with all styles.

Just by wearing them, you stand out from the rest

These are lenses with a thin design, at the tips and that widens in the area of ​​the screen, to create an elongated effect in landscape orientation and that they go very well with all types of face. In the lower part they have a rounded design that shapes the rest of the design.

Its shell is continuous, firm and rests comfortably on the nose and without losing style. Its legs are also full of style, since they are thick and with curves that end up adding delicacy and that also rest comfortably on the ears. Its color is completely black.

They belong to the group of cat-eye glasses that have been in trend for a very long time and that you could see the most famous at music events, red carpets, professional photographs and much more.

The screen of the glasses is black, but at the same time translucent, which allow your eyes to visualize a little, but at the same time protect from the sun’s rays and clarity in general. They are made of a smooth plastic with a shiny finish, which makes them a more elegant pair of glasses.

We have investigated whether they are the only model or color available so far and we have noticed that they are only available in black at the moment. Although we would not be surprised if they soon begin to be available in other shades and colors.

We are sure that you are thinking that these are glasses that can cost you an arm and a leg and it is normal, because being such a famous model in artists, personalities and othersthe price that glasses like these can have can exceed up to 100 euros.

But as we have told you at the beginning, they are a model that has an incredible price of 3 euros, so you can have them in your collection without your pocket hardly knowing.