Price of the dollar today Wednesday, peso begins with depreciation
Today, Wednesday, April 6, 2022, the dollar quotes at $19.9810 pesos per unit, with a downward trend. According to Banxico’s latest report, the spot interbank dollar ended Tuesday at $19.9615 units.
According to the economist Gabriela Siller, the peso starts the session with a depreciation of 0.16% or 3.1 cents, trading around 20.03 pesos per dollar, with the exchange rate touching a minimum of 19.9823 and a maximum of 20.0789 pesos.
Price of the dollar in Mexican banks:
- Bank of Mexico: Buy $19.9615 – Sell: $19.9615
- HSBC: Buy: $20.66 – Sell: $21.40
- Banamex: Buy: $19.37 – Sell: $20.48
- Bancomer: Buy: $19.36 – Sell: $20.26
- Banorte: Purchase: $18.75 – Sale: $20.25
- Scotiabank: Purchase: $18.00 – Sale: $21.00
- IXE: Purchase: $18.75 – Sale: $20.25
- Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.20 – Sale: $20.30
- Monex: Purchase: $19.59 – Sale: $20.59
- Azteca Bank: Purchase: $19.05 – Sale: $19.89
- Inbursa: Purchase: $19.40 – Sale: $20.40
- Santander: Buy: $19.07 – Sell: $20.58
- Exchange: Purchase: $19.48 – Sale: $20.49
- Banregio: Purchase: $19.00 – Sale: $20.70
As for bitcoin, it is currently at $44,919.0 with a downward trend in real time.
referring to euroit is quoted at $21.83 pesos, for $26.15 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.
For more information about the Dollar, visit the News section of MiBolsillo.com daily.