Price of the dollar today Wednesday, peso begins with depreciation

Today, Wednesday, April 6, 2022, the dollar quotes at $19.9810 pesos per unit, with a downward trend. According to Banxico’s latest report, the spot interbank dollar ended Tuesday at $19.9615 units.

According to the economist Gabriela Siller, the peso starts the session with a depreciation of 0.16% or 3.1 cents, trading around 20.03 pesos per dollar, with the exchange rate touching a minimum of 19.9823 and a maximum of 20.0789 pesos.

Price of the dollar in Mexican banks:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $19.9615 – Sell: $19.9615

: Buy $19.9615 – Sell: $19.9615 HSBC : Buy: $20.66 – Sell: $21.40

: Buy: $20.66 – Sell: $21.40 Banamex : Buy: $19.37 – Sell: $20.48

: Buy: $19.37 – Sell: $20.48 Bancomer: Buy: $19.36 – Sell: $20.26

Buy: $19.36 – Sell: $20.26 Banorte: Purchase: $18.75 – Sale: $20.25

Purchase: $18.75 – Sale: $20.25 Scotiabank: Purchase: $18.00 – Sale: $21.00

Purchase: $18.00 – Sale: $21.00 IXE: Purchase: $18.75 – Sale: $20.25

Purchase: $18.75 – Sale: $20.25 Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.20 – Sale: $20.30

Purchase: $19.20 – Sale: $20.30 Monex: Purchase: $19.59 – Sale: $20.59

Purchase: $19.59 – Sale: $20.59 Azteca Bank: Purchase: $19.05 – Sale: $19.89

Purchase: $19.05 – Sale: $19.89 Inbursa: Purchase: $19.40 – Sale: $20.40

Purchase: $19.40 – Sale: $20.40 Santander: Buy: $19.07 – Sell: $20.58

Buy: $19.07 – Sell: $20.58 Exchange: Purchase: $19.48 – Sale: $20.49

Purchase: $19.48 – Sale: $20.49 Banregio: Purchase: $19.00 – Sale: $20.70

As for bitcoin, it is currently at $44,919.0 with a downward trend in real time.

referring to euroit is quoted at $21.83 pesos, for $26.15 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

