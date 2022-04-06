PHOTOS. Britney Spears shows her sexiest side without a bra

Britney Spears once again showed her sexiest facet on the beach, the 40-year-old singer posted a video in which she is seen in a bikini, topless and moving on the sand while being recorded at the seashore.

Under the rays of the sun, and with a musical background by Chris Isaak, Spears pampers her fans and is fun and sexy.

The interpreter of “Baby One More Time” usually uploads videos to Instagram frequently while dancing or exercising, and although a few weeks ago she posted half-naked photos, she again excites her fans with this sensual video that is receiving praise.



Britney enjoys her freedom

At the beginning of February it was learned that Spears reached an agreement by which she will receive 15 million dollars to write a memoir, in which she will reveal details of her musical career and her contentious relationship with her family, which includes the legal guardianship 13-year-old with whom her father had the power to control all aspects of her life.

depending on the medium Page SixBritney, reached the deal with publisher Simon & Schuster after a bidding “war” between several companies that wanted to clinch the predictably lucrative deal.

The newspaper, which cites a source close to the contract signed between the popular American singer and the publisher, states that it is “one of the largest agreements ever signed” for a book, although behind some of the most important political figures. of the recent history of the country.

Among them, Barack and Michelle Obama, who in 2017 received a total of about 60 million dollars for their books, the highest known non-fiction works.

Another example is that of former US President Bill Clinton, who in 2001 reached an agreement to write his biography “My Life” for 15 million dollars.

The contract signed by Spears’ biography comes shortly after her sister, jamie lynnwith which he has starred in notorious clashes on social networks, will publish “Things I Should Have Said” in January.

The person in charge of “Toxic” harshly criticized that book on social networks:

“I wish you would submit to a lie detector so that the masses could see that you lie blatantly!” Britney Spears wrote on her Instagram account, in which she accused her sister of “making money” thanks to her and described her as “scum”.

Spears, who recently got rid of legal guardianship after a long and controversial legal process, has also threatened on social networks to tell the secrets of her relatives: “May God have mercy on the souls of my relatives if I ever do an interview “.

He had recently given hints on the networks that he was writing his biography, with a photo of a typewriter that accompanied the message “Do I start from the beginning???”

