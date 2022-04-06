patients struggle with mental health and workplace presenteeism

Previous studies have found an increased risk of anxiety and depression in inflammatory bowel disease.

The illustration of the large intestine is in the female body. Business woman touching her belly suffering painfully from enteritis. internal organs of the human body. inflammatory bowel disease. Photo: Shutterstock

According to a study prospectively, patients with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) who are in remission, may suffer from anxiety and depressionbecause this condition may be related to unemployment and presenteeism.

Previous studies have found an association with poor adherence to treatment and increased morbidity. Presenteeism, defined as reduced productivity due to a physical or mental condition, is increasingly recognized as an indirect economic cost of chronic conditions that can exact a higher cost than absenteeism.

More than a third of patients with IBD experienced presenteeism in a study. Other studies have examined exercise in chronic disease, and most find an association between more exercise and lower rates of anxiety and depression. To date, few studies have examined a combination of physical activity, mental health and presenteeism in the context of IBD.

The new study, published in the Journal of Crohn’s and Colitis, “is very important, as presenteeism is not commonly discussed in any formal and measurable way in the IBD space,” said Laurie Keefer, PhD, professor of medicine and gastropsychologist at Icahn . Faculty of Medicine, who was asked to comment on the research. “Although it took place in Europe and Israel, the study It also has relevance in the US because, here, employers typically pay for health care, so absenteeism, presenteeism, and the cost of health care are all intertwined.”

“The study confirmed high rates of depression and anxiety after a diagnosis of IBD. A high quality look of this study was that the diagnosis of depression and anxiety it was confirmed by a doctor,” Keefer said.

The results suggest that current efforts to detect depression and anxiety in IBD patients may not be enough, according to Stephen Lupe, PsyD, who was also asked to comment on the study. He noted that almost half of the patients had symptoms of anxiety or depression measured by the Score of Anxiety and Depression of the Hospital (HADS).

“We’re missing all kinds of people,” said Lupe, director of behavioral medicine in the department of gastroenterology, hepatology and nutrition at the Cleveland Clinic. She cited other data showing that if someone develops depression, you are more likely to have a surgical outcome, and you are more likely to have problems with medication adherence. They are likely to have more flare-ups and less time in remission. “We need to test it as part of care,” she said.

