Oscar gold goes to Billie Eilish and Finneas for Bond

Turns out “No Time to Die” is alive at the awards.

The eponymous theme from the James Bond film, composed by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell, won the Academy Award for best original song after winning the Golden Globe and the Grammy.

In winning the Oscar, the sibling duo edged out the likes of Beyoncé, Van Morrison and Lin-Manuel Miranda and prevented Diane Warren from winning her first Academy Award on her 13th try.

The song “No Time to Die” peaked at number 16 on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart, but debuted at number one on the British and Irish singles charts.

The filmmakers behind the latest Agent 007 film with Daniel Craig invited musicians to submit proposals for the theme song that would appear in the film’s iconic opening credits. Eilish and O’Connell, who have been fans of the franchise for years, recorded their demo on a tour bus between shows and submitted it for your consideration. Eilish said they were only given a script of the opening scene for inspiration.

Having recorded the song at the age of 18, Eilish officially became the youngest musician to work on a James Bond theme song. Previous Bond songs to win Academy Awards include Jimmy Napes and Sam Smith’s “Writing’s on the Wall” for “Spectre” (“007: Spectre”) in 2016, and the song of the same name from the film “Skyfall” (” 007: Operation Skyfall”), by Adele and Paul Epworth, from 2013.

Eilish has won seven Grammy Awards, most for her 2019 debut album “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” Her sophomore album, 2021’s “Happier Than Ever,” is nominated for album of the year and best pop vocal album at the Grammys next weekend.

“No Time to Die” isn’t the only music Eilish and O’Connell have made for film. Three of his songs are part of the soundtrack of the animated film “Turning Red” (“Red”), which they made inspired by artists such as (asterisk)NSYNC and Backstreet Boys.

“No Time to Die” beat out Miranda’s “Dos Oruguitas” for “Encanto”, Dixson’s “Be Alive” and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter for “King Richard”; “Down to Joy” by Van Morrison for “Belfast”, and “Somehow You Do” from “Four Good Days” (“4 days”) by Diane Warren for the film by Colombian director Rodrigo García (son of famous writer Gabriel García Márquez ).

___

Mark Kennedy is on Twitter at http://twitter.com/KennedyTwits.