Oscar 2022: Britney Spears did not attend the ceremony, but her fiancé Sam Asghari was present eint | PHOTO | shows

Britney Spears remains a topic of conversation for netizens. The artist surprised her followers by not participating in the 2022 Oscars. However, the singer’s fiancé, Sam Asghari, monopolized the eyes on the red carpet of this event.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker