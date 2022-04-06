Oliver Stone, guest star of the BCN Film Fest

Oliver Stone will visit the BCN Film Fest to present his latest work, the documentary JFK: Case Reviewedwhere he revisits the assassination of John Fitzgerald Kennedy 30 years after the success of his film JFK: open casebased on the novel written by New Orleans prosecutor Jim Garrison, played by Kevin Costner, who reopened the case and maintained the thesis that the assassination was the result of a conspiracy in which the FBI, the CIA and even Vice President Lindon B. Johnson himself.

The American director will be at the festival on Monday, April 25, to present the film and afterwards there will be a discussion with the public, as reported by Conxita Casanovas, director of the BCN Film Fest, at a breakfast with the press.

In the documentary, premiered last year in the Cannes Première section of the Cannes festival, the director of platoon returns to the scene of the crime to re-investigate the case with a huge amount of data and key testimonies such as judges, prosecutors or doctors, who over the course of two intense hours turn the official reports upside down after they have been declassified more than two million pages in the last three decades.





Astrid Meseguer

In addition to Stone, the director Mark Cousins ​​and the producer Jeremy Thomas will travel to Barcelona, ​​who will be honored with the honorary prize of the event on the opening day, April 21. Thomas, who has produced essential titles in the history of modern cinema such as Merry Christmas, Mr. Lawrence, The Last Emperor, The Sheltering Sky, Crash or dreamerswill also be the protagonist of a retrospective in the Essentials section.

That same day will open the sixth edition of the festival mirror, mirror, Marc Crehuet’s second feature film, which will attend with the entire cast of this comedy that revolves around identity, playing with elements such as ambition, fear, love and betrayal: Malena Alterio, Santi Millán, Loles León, Betsy Túrnez, María Adánez, Carlos Areces and Natalia de Molina.

The Russian chess player Anatoly Karpov, who had to attend the Catalan capital where he was going to play a series of simultaneous games, has canceled his visit because he is prohibited from leaving the country, but the screening of the film remains the world champion about his confrontation with Viktor Korchnoi.

The protagonists of ‘I want to talk about Duras’, by Claire Simon

Confirmed guests also include French writer and director Claire Simon, who is presenting out of competition, I want to talk about Duras, which has already passed through San Sebastián. The French actor and director of Israeli origin Yvan Attal, a sentimental partner of Charlotte Gainsbourg, will come along with his son Ben, the protagonist of The accuseda judicial drama around sexual abuse.

The Spanish talent will parade down the red carpet and will be represented, among others, by Carmen Machi and Quim Gutiérrez for the Netflix comedy Mother’s Love; Oscar Jaenada and Fernando Tejero for skin on fire; Greta Fernandez and Roger Casamajor for the fred that creams; Anna M. Bofarull, director of Sinjar and actress Nora Navas; and María Ripoll and Ingrid García-Jonsson for We will not kill you with pistolswhich competed in the official section of the Malaga festival.

In addition, the filmmakers Jaime Rosales and Alberto Rodríguez will present the first images of their new films, wild sunflowers and Model 77in a special free pass with the presence of both.

German actress Halima Ilter is Hadia, a Yazidi woman forced to live as a slave with three of her children in ‘Sinjar’

Tickets will go on sale this Friday 8 and the price remains at 3.90 euros. However, there is the possibility, for one more euro and on a voluntary basis, of collaborating with Caritas in its humanitarian aid to the population of Ukraine.

Casanovas has emphasized the good relationship with other festivals, such as the one in San Sebastian, whose director, José Luis Rebordinos, will serve as president of the official jury for this edition. It remains to be seen if the contest is the first in which the mask is not mandatory.

The programming of the Barcelona-Sant Jordi International Film Festival can be seen at its usual venue in the Verdi cinemas and has 68 titles, 13 of them in competition, eight world premieres, two European, 23 Spanish and six Catalan. Pigwith one of the most recognized performances by Nicolas Cage in recent years, will be in charge of closing the festival on April 29.

Nicolas Cage in a still from ‘Pig’ BCN Film Festival

“We bear the name of Barcelona with pride and we want to value cinema and culture and this program proves it”, said Casanovas, who added that “we continue to dream, with our feet on the ground, because a film festival is a set of dreams and brave decisions”. Among those dreams, that of seeing the theaters full of public and being able to exceed the 11,000 spectators that the BCN Film Fest had in 2021.

Conxita CasanovasDirector of the BCN Film Fest



