Oaxaca accumulates almost 100 medical complaints in 2021; Traumatology and Obstetrics accumulate most complaints

Oaxaca de Juarez.– The president of the State Medical Arbitration Commission of Oaxaca (CEAMO), Alberto Vazquez San Germanreported that during the year 2021 the specialties with the most medical disagreements were Traumatology and Orthopedics with 14 complaints and Gynecology and Obstetrics with 13 complaints.

These specialties with disagreements were followed by General Dentistry with eight, Medical Emergencies eight, Administration seven, General Surgery seven, Pediatrics seven, Plastic and Aesthetic Surgery five, General Medicine five, Medical Oncology five, Internal Medicine four, Neurosurgery three, Neurology three, Gastroenterology two, Auxiliary Diagnosis and Treatment Services two, other specialties two and Urology one.

In the period of activities from January to December 2021, he detailed, a total of 989 matters were received and attended to, distributed in various activities and services provided to the Oaxacan population: 364 orientations, 425 specialized advice, 55 immediate procedures, 42 complaints in process, 29 medical-informative hearings, 53 medical-patient conciliation hearings, 20 technical opinions concluded and one opinion issued.

Vásquez San Germán pointed out that 2021 has been another difficult year due to the pandemic; however, he assured that it is not an excuse for those on the front line of care to continue working on the human right to health.

Although the pandemic is passing, unfortunately, he said, Oaxaca was one of the states that ranked as the fifth federal entity in the country with the highest death rate between January and September 2021.

“This requires that today we must work with an intense rhythm to safeguard and be a guarantor of medical care in the State, there is much to be done, today the health system is in crisis, care and access to health is increasingly more expensive,” he said.

Read: The Guelaguetza returns to Oaxaca, “a celebration of life”, after two years of silence due to the pandemic

He also said that it will be a challenge for CEAMO to extend its care services for receiving complaints through modules in the regions.

“But we are sure that with this we will be providing an alternative method to the solution of conflicts that we know occur every day in the municipalities of our state, the complaint for medical malpractice or the denial of health service are conflicts of every day. “, Held.

The official recalled that the complaints filed against medical service providers are received at the CEAMO by trained and specialized personnel, who is responsible for providing advice and information on their rights and obligations as users and providers; analyze in a timely, fair, exact manner; and to seek conciliation between the parties or to submit them to arbitration.