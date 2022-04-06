Nominated for Best Leading Actor at the 2022 Oscars

The veteran actor has become the African-American artist who has been a candidate for this award the most times in the history of the contest

Denzel Washington for 'The Tragedy of Macbeth': nominated for best leading actor at the Oscars 2022

Video

Denzel Washington for 'The Tragedy of Macbeth': nominated for best leading actor at the Oscars 2022

Denzel Washington is one of the best-known actors in Hollywood for his numerous appearances in big movies, such as The Euqalizer or american gangster The veteran actor has become the African-American artist who has been nominated for an Oscar for best leading actor the most times, specifically ten nominations. The last one was this 2022, the year in which Washington is once again the candidate for this award for his role in The tragedy of Macbeth.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 06: Denzel Washington attends the 47th AFI Life Achievement Award honoring Denzel Washington at Dolby Theater on June 06, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for AFI)

Denzel Washington

Getty Images for AFI

Throughout his career, Denzel has won two Oscar statuettes for Best Supporting Actor, for Training day and Hurricane. In 1988, he made his gala debut with a nomination for Best Supporting Actor for CryFreedom.

show comments

Loading next content…

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker