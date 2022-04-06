Nominated for Best Leading Actor at the 2022 Oscars

Denzel Washington is one of the best-known actors in Hollywood for his numerous appearances in big movies, such as The Euqalizer or american gangster The veteran actor has become the African-American artist who has been nominated for an Oscar for best leading actor the most times, specifically ten nominations. The last one was this 2022, the year in which Washington is once again the candidate for this award for his role in The tragedy of Macbeth.

Denzel Washington Getty Images for AFI

Throughout his career, Denzel has won two Oscar statuettes for Best Supporting Actor, for Training day and Hurricane. In 1988, he made his gala debut with a nomination for Best Supporting Actor for CryFreedom.