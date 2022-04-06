Nicole Kidman | The Zacatecas Day

La Gualdra 519 / World Poetry Day

In a small bathroom in a luxurious apartment, Mary, who is also Nicole, but who is also Alice, puts on makeup. Peter connects with her eyes and is lost in the green lagoon that lives in them. Her long hair tangles with the words she manages to blurt out before being caught by a Peter she celebrates. She holds the lenses of a camera to sing the hymns of approaching him from afar. It is a street and it fits perfectly. Peter’s eyes shut tight, help him see the darkness that Kubrick shot. The open door of a bazaar is mysterious, blurring the tones that Peter has studied to block out the winks of his hand as the blast detonates. Alice barefoot the street and walks without concern. Behind a glass she appears death with the body of a man who knows how to dress like a human God. This time it doesn’t matter if the street has shadows clinging to the floor of pedestrians. Peter drives. He shoots. Nicole’s white back runs along her straps while her hands, in a cross position, allow the wings of a pair of eyes to flutter and learn to fly.

[Del libro Las armas que le dejó la guerra, inédito]

