Nicole Kidman reveals that she did not finish high school and what her first job was

Nicole Kidman carry dedicated to the world of acting since I was very young and in these decades the Australian has become one of the most important actresses from Hollywood.

‘Moulin Rouge’, ‘The Hours’ or ‘The Others’ are just some of his most successful films. But, in addition to succeeding in the cinema, Nicole Kidman is sweeping her television career with series such as ‘Big Little Lies’, ‘The Undoing’ or ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’.

The result of his great work means that he has won an Oscar, a BAFTA, a SAG Award, two Emmy Awards and six Golden Globes. In addition to occupying fifth place on the list of the best actors and actresses of ‘The New York Times’ in 2020.





Nicole Kidman as Virginia Woolf in ‘The Hours’ | Paramount Pictures

Without a doubt, an enviable curriculum that has been earned with his effort. But what no one knew until now is that Nicole Kidman had not finished her studies in high school.

A) Yes, has revealed it herself in one interview with Kyle Sandilands on KIIS FM where he went to talk about his film with Javier Bardem: ‘Being the Ricardos’ (‘Ser los Ricardo’).

At the interview Kyle assures that he could not be an actor while saying that did not finish high school: “I don’t have what it takes to be an actor. I don’t have the brains, I didn’t even finish year 10 (4th of ESO), I can’t learn all that crap“, he comments on knowing the scripts by heart.

What kidman replies: “I didn’t finish year 11 (High school) and somehow I got there, are we allowed to say that?” he asks.





Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban | Getty Images

To later comment that her husbandKeith Urban, he didn’t finish high school either: “I don’t think Keith finished year 10 either. But we shouldn’t post thatIt’s not a good promotion.”

Nicole was also talking about her first professional experience commenting that it was like usherette at the Capitol Theater in Sydneywhich allowed him to earn “a little money” and the experience of being in a theater.

