Nicole Kidman Eats Photos in ‘Roar’ Trailer

It is impossible to keep up with all the television projects that are produced. It’s what happens when around 500 series are released each season in the United States alone. How can you get the public’s attention? Well, showing a trailer with a thoughtful Nicole Kidman… and eating (literally) photographs. Maybe we didn’t have Roar of Apple TV + on the radar but now we already have its release date marked on the calendar: April 15.

Roar It is based on the different short stories published by Cecelia Ahern with a single common denominator: they focus on women and what it means to be a woman. Each episode will focus on a different character and everything indicates that they will be very crazy plots: from a woman who discovers that her husband is preparing an altar for her to show her off as if she were an object to one who decides to return her husband to the store where he bought it, another who discovers that she is a ghost and decides to investigate her own murder, or the one who ingests photographs (it seems) to experience what they portray.

Behind the scenes are Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch, who had created Glow for Netflix (and that they were left without their final season due to the difficulties of shooting such a choral series and with so much physical contact in the middle of a pandemic), and that they have a cast headed by Nicole Kidman, Issa Rae (insecure), Betty Gilpin (Glow), Alison Brie (Glow), Cynthia Erivo (The visitor), Merritt Wever (godless), Meera Syal (broadchurch), Fivel Stewart (Atypical) and Kara Hayward (Moonrise Kingdom).

Kidman is also an executive producer, forming a tandem with Bruna Papandrea, with whom she worked for the first time in big little lies when Papandrea was Reese Witherspoon’s partner. Since then, the Kidman and Papandrea tandem is more than stable: they have also collaborated on The undoing and nine perfect strangers before letting himself be conquered by Apple TV +.

