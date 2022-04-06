Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem shine in the new Being the Ricardos trailer

One of the most anticipated films of the coming months is Being the Ricardosthe feature film produced by Amazon Studios and which is starring Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem.

The film explores the couple’s marital problems and the FBI’s investigation into the comedian’s career, throughout a week of production of the mystical sitcom I Love Lucy. In the 1950s, the actress was part of an investigation by the Committee on Un-American Activities, since in 1936 she had been registered as a member of the Communist Party.

Being the Ricardos is written and directed by Aaron Sorkinswhich offers a first-hand look at the contentious personal and professional relationship between Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz. Also, the new trailer offers a glimpse of the performances of Kidman and Bardem.

The kidman’s choice to bring the iconic Lucille Ball to life was in the eye of the storm. For a long time it was said that it was a “controversial” choice to bring the icon of the small screen to life. The Australian actress was not aware of the criticism surrounding her participation in the series, but she did clarify that she is a big fan of Lucille.

At the time, many fans pointed out that Debra Messing it was the natural choice to play Lucille Ball. However, when it became known that Kidman would be chosen for the role, many social network users came out to express their solidarity with the Will & Grace star.

Being the Ricardos will hit theaters next December 10 and will be available at Amazon Prime Video on December 21.