Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem shine in the new Being the Ricardos trailer

One of the most anticipated films of the coming months is Being the Ricardosthe feature film produced by Amazon Studios and which is starring Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem.

The film explores the couple’s marital problems and the FBI’s investigation into the comedian’s career, throughout a week of production of the mystical sitcom I Love Lucy. In the 1950s, the actress was part of an investigation by the Committee on Un-American Activities, since in 1936 she had been registered as a member of the Communist Party.

Topics

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker