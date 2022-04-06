Nicolas Cage sports his best Rolex, and one that’s very hard to find

welcome to watches of the week where we will keep track of the rarest, wildest and most coveted watches seen by celebrities.

There are times when Nicolas Cage looks a lot like the characters he plays in his movies. He once he confessed to New York Times that he was searching for the Holy Grail, almost like his character from The search. He plays (an exaggerated version) of himself in his next movie The weight of talent. On and off screen, Cage and his characters have one other thing in common: they love Rolexes. In the 1992 movie Honeymoon in Vegas, Cage shows his love for the brand by wearing not one, but three Rolex watches at once (a submariner and a Day-Date on a doll, and a datejust in the other).

Nicolas Cage’s characters also have a habit of turning to Rolexes to get out of a jam. On Leaving Las Vegas (nineteen ninety five), which, oddly enough, is not the sequel to Honeymoon in Las Vegas, Cage walks into a pawn shop and sells his Rolex Daytona for $500. What a mistake, my friend: Rolex Daytonas are currently one of the most coveted models by collectors, often fetching tens of thousands of dollars at auction. And in The searchCage uses his Rolex Submariner as a deposit to ask a bank teller for a $100 bill: “Here. I have this dive watch,” he says in the movie, “It’s called the Submariner. I dive with this, it actually costs a bundle.” “.

Luckily, there is at least one Rolex that Cage has kept over the years: this stunning Rolex Moonphase from the 1950s reference 6062. The watch is known as the “Stelline” – or “Estrellita” in Italian – because of its the star-shaped hour markers on the watch. The 6062 was only made for three years, between 1950 and 1953, and the rarest version of them all is the rose gold one Cage owns. Only about 50 units were made and, according to Christie’s, they have barely appeared more than a dozen times in public. Cage is rumored to have bought the watch pictured at a Christie’s auction in 2009 for 597,000 Swiss francs (about $640,000 in current exchange rates).

Also this week, Chris Paul’s broken thumb hasn’t stopped him from wearing his own Rolex, and Samuel L. Jackson is still betting on Panerai.

Chris Paul’s Rolex Cosmograph Daytona

Chris Paul wears what is known among collectors as the John Mayer Daytona. The watch got its name from him after Mayer will take him in an episode of Talking Watches from Hodinkee and its value will skyrocket. When this reference first came out in 2016, it did not disappear from the boutiques like almost every other Daytona in existence. But once the Mayer effect took hold, the watch doubled in value – rising from $34,650 at retail to more than $70,000 at secondary retailers. After Mayer, Jonah Hill bought this watch and it looks like Chris Paul looks like that too. There is a reason why we consider Mayer the most influential watch collector in the world.