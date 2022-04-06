Nicolas Cage defends the MCU films against criticism from Scorsese and Coppola

In the past, both Scorsese and Coppola shared their point of view on today’s great superhero productions, assuring that “they are not cinema” and even calling them “despicable”, respectively.

By Cristian Ciuraneta

Mexico City, March 28 (AS Mexico).- Statements and opinions of all kinds and conditions continue to arrive on the superhero movies in general and Marvel Studios in particular by celebrities in the industry, some in favor and others against. Now the famous actor Nicolas Cagewho once played Ghost Rider of Marvel before the start of the MCU, has expressed his disagreement with famous filmmakers like Martin Scorsese or Francis Ford Coppolawhose opinions are not very favorable to everything that surrounds superhero movies.

In the past, both Scorsese and Coppola shared their point of view about today’s great superhero productions, assuring that “they are not cinema” and even calling them “despicable”, respectively. Now, Nicolas Cage (by the way, Coppola’s nephew) has shared his opinion on the matter and showing his disagreement with both filmmakers.

“Marvel has done an excellent job entertaining the whole family. They have thought a lot about it. He’s definitely made a lot of progress since he was doing the first two Ghost Rider movies. Kevin Feige, or whoever is behind that machine, has found a masterful way of intertwining the stories and interconnecting all the characters. What could be wrong with wholesome entertainment that appeals to parents and children, and gives people something to look forward to? I just don’t see what the problem is,” says Cage.

On the rumors that place his Ghost Rider in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness In the form of a cameo, the actor assures that “I would do it, it would be fun. I would love to work with Cumberbatch, but I don’t think it’s going to happen.” Nicolas Cage is currently shooting a new film as Dracula; thus he looks characterized as a vampire.

THIS CONTENT IS PUBLISHED BY HOWEVER WITH THE EXPRESS AUTHORIZATION OF AS México. SEE ORIGINAL HERE. ITS REPRODUCTION IS PROHIBITED.