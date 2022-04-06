Nicolas Cage, cover of the April issue of GQ Spain: “A lot of people decided that I was a little crazy, which was funny at first”

Nicolas Cage went from being a respected actor and blockbuster in Hollywood, even winner of an Oscar for goodbye to vegas, to become a kind of caricature of himself. The memefication his image was to blame, but also a series of unfortunate and failed films and investments that finally embarked him on a career of acting Stakhanovism to pay off his debts and be free again.

He has just achieved it, in part thanks to a blockbuster in which, somehow, person and character converge: The weight of talent. A film in which Nicolas Cage plays a character named Nick Cage, a down-and-out action movie star who becomes involved in a CIA plot to capture an international arms dealer.

“We had a lot of questions deciding whether or not this was a suitable cover. Is he an actor seriously or jokingly? Is elevating him like this respect or irony? Do we like him or does he scare us? ”, reflects Daniel Borrás, director of GQ Spain, in his editorial, referring to that somewhat grotesque condition that he has represented in recent years in the cinema and in real life.

“Every line of her life, every story she tells, is absolutely wild and epic. And that deserves our full attention. You are not going to read an interview like this for a long time”, concludes Daniel Borrás. And he is right: in this issue you can read the definitive interview with the Californian, in which he clarifies and contextualizes the most celebrated episodes of his existence, on and off screen. And hey, when you listen to him, it all makes a lot of sense. He wasn’t crazy, he was paying off debts.

On the other hand, we got a very cinematographic issue in April. Among the reports that we propose, those of several national and international actors of undoubted talent stand out. For a start, Justin H. Min, star of The Umbrella Academy and one more example of the boom that Asian-American performers are experiencing in Hollywood.

We also talk to Cillian Murphy, the famous Irish actor who ends his journey in Peaky Blinders, One of the most successful series of recent times. And with Maxi Iglesias, who decided to do the Americas at the height of his career in Spain and is now reaping the fruits of years of work in those Spanish-speaking countries. Finally, Tamar Novas tells us what it means to star in one of the highest-rated films in Netflix and presents us with his latest project, the comedy The game of keys.

In this installment of GQ We also wanted to make room for the climate emergency and the sustainability. In the first place, with a report that reviews eight places that will disappear from the map if we fail to limit the rise in the planet’s temperature. Second, launching us in search of the elusive king of fashion slow, Paul Harden. And thirdly, looking at Philippe Starck’s latest adventure in pursuit of sustainable furniture with the Spanish Andreu World.