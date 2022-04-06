News Planet Comic May 2022

We already have the news of Planeta Cómic May 2022. Below we leave you the press release of the editorial and the pdf of the month of May.

Not long ago we were eating nougat and now it’s our turn to talk about the Planeta Cómic news for May, salon month. We will continue to show that the best independent comic in the USA is in our editorial with bets such as Sea of ​​Stars, we only find them when they’re dead or the second installment of BRZRKR, one of the most important titles in the American market, made by Keanu Reeves, Matt Kindt and Ron Garney. But this does not end here. Red Red Mark Russell’s stage will premiere and we will have more adventures of Spawn, Saga, Usagi, Undiscovered country, Animosity and The Manhattan Projects.

The new children’s and youth betting line will have a feminine name: sarah holmes, a series of adventures by Inma Almansa (illustration) and Luis Ponce (script). the star saga, starwarswill land loaded with good options: Star Wars Skywalker: A family at war (novel), Sergio Aragonés sabotages Star Wars, and three comic compilation volumes.

Their own talent will provide the 12th installment of manga planet, an eclectic Japanese-style magazine that crosses borders and breaks records. On this occasion, we will be able to enjoy flagship series such as Gryphoon or Backhome, the recent Nebesta, Conquering the Earth and Limbo, short stories, illustrations and interviews. The manga made in Japan will surprise us with a version of cruel, the Disney movie starring Emma Stone. There will also be space for the star series of the house: Dragon Ball, Haikyuu, My Hero Academia, Blue Lock, One Piece or Boruto. For a more adult audience, the range of possibilities will be of category: The Book of Human Insects (Tezuka), Tanabata Country, Liar Game or The Fist of the North Star. Last but not least, multicolored romance will be in the air thanks Life. Walking with you, Café Liebe, Tokyo Girls, Arriving at you and promotion Shojo+ Maniawhich returns this year with numbers 1 of romantic series at a special price.