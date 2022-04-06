news is expected for August 18 – FayerWayer

Back to the Future is one of the films that best characterizes the American 80s. An eccentric inventor (Christopher Lloyd) creates a vehicle to travel through time, accompanied by a young man (Michael J. Fox). That vehicle was the DeLorean.

And now the DeLorean will have a conceptual version, under the slogan “The future was never promised.”

The DeLorean Motor Company, led by Joost de Vries, released a sneak peek of the electric vehicle this week, and the concept car will be seen on August 18 at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance. It is unknown if the reimagined version of the DMC-12 will be produced for sale.

De Vries was an executive at Karma, a Chinese-owned automaker, working with hybrid and gas vehicles.

DeLorean Motor Company preview, what can we expect from it?

In the image released by DeLorean Motor Company the rear left part of the vehicle can be seen, with details such as the rear lights and part of the driver’s side.

“The long-awaited concept car is the culmination of more than 40 years of history with prestigious design firm Italdesign and DeLorean’s new interpretation of a modern icon.” highlights the company in its press release.

However, it is not the first time that this vehicle has been revived. The Verge remembers that in 2016 the company promised to bring it to light, without doing so definitively.

“There are no indications”, notes The Verge, “That the current DeLorean company has the money or the manufacturing capacity to start producing electric versions of classic John Z. DeLorean coupes.”

In 2021 the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration authorized low-volume production of vintage automobile replicas. For The Verge, new replicas of the DMC-12 are more likely to appear than the DeLorean as a marketable electric vehicle.

What is the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance?

The Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance is an automotive charity event held annually in the Californian town of Pebble Beach.

It serves to publicize the most impressive cars of the year, including classic vehicles. It constitutes the closing of the Automobile Week in Monterey, California.

Inaugurated in 1950, it was the companion to the Pebble Beach Road Race, sponsored by the Sports Car Club of America.