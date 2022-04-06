New image of Ark II revealed and the use of UE 5 is confirmed

Officially the E3 event that was prepared for this summer of 2022 has been cancelled, something that has been a blow to many fans and players accustomed to this great moment of the year focused on future video game news taking place every month of June.

Of course, companies like Microsoft will have to prepare the shows themselves to show news about what is to come to the new generation of consoles, having highly anticipated titles such as Forza Motorsport, Fable or Ark II, the sequel to the dinosaur survival title that was a hit back in the Xbox One years.

We should see more of Ark II soon

This game was officially announced during the 2020 Game Awards gala just when the Xbox Series X/S had just hit the market and Later confirmed by Aaron Greenberg himself that said survival title will come exclusively to Microsoft consoles.

After more than a year with little new information about it, it seems that we will see more about Ark II this same 2022 or that they seem to have confirmed from the official account On twitterwhere also have revealed a new image of the game in which we can see Vin Diesel next to a T-Rex, In addition to officially confirming that Unreal Engine 5 is being used to bring this new project to life, it seems to be bigger than its predecessor in many ways.

We really want to see more about Ark II and what news it offers us regarding the first game, something that we could see this summer from the hand of Microsoft in some of its own events.