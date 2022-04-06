Neither Ben Affleck nor Marc Anthony: the man who did it with JLo in a car

Jennifer Lopez has always been controversial in her love life, from her unforgettable marriage to Marc Anthony, to the current romance she writes with Ben Affleck, but what no one knows is the man who did it with the Bronx diva in a car. Keep reading…

Jennifer Lopez is one of the most multifaceted stars of the show, fulfilling several roles as a mother, businesswoman, singer and actress, harmoniously balancing each of themto the point that fans wonder how he does everything at the same time.

It should be noted that the ex-wife of Mark Anthonyprojects an extraordinary mastery on stage that leads her to be successful in her undertakings, with the added value of posing as cover of important international magazines and being the main image of recognized beauty brands.

In the same way, everything together adds up to impressive millionaire sums of income that have allowed him to acquire a fantastic car collection, that any fan of the automotive world would want.

On the other hand, his current affair with Ben Affleck It is going from strength to strength, acquiring a new home that will be the love nest that they will share with their children, being the novelty that is on the table of social networks.

However, neither Mark Anthony neither Ben Affleck allowed him to drive the magnificent JLoonly Alex Rodriguez He was the man with whom he did it for the first time after 25 years with a driver, taking the reins in front of the wheel of the Porsche 911 GTS news that went viral on social networks, as she was excited and at the same time optimistic about debuting in full swing after two decades.

