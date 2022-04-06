National Burrito Day: Chipotle will give away burritos this Thursday in the Roblox game

The best players will be able to win free burritos for a whole year.

From National Burrito Day celebrated this Thursdayfood chain Chipotle Mexican Grill will be giving away thousands of burritos in the metaverse by launching their Chipotle Burrito Builder on Roblox.

According to a statement, the first 100,000 Roblox players to successfully roll a burrito will earn enough Burrito Bucks to redeem them for a code that can be used in the Chipotle app or on the chain’s website in the United States and Canada.

Codes will be available while supplies last and are valid until April 13.

The company noted that Roblox Burrito Builder “marks the first time a company has allowed Roblox players to earn and exchange a virtual experience for real-world itemsin this case, a burrito or other Chipotle entrée.”

The dynamic will have a theme of the 90s to pay tribute to the first Chipotle location that opened in 1993 and is scheduled to go live at 3:30 PM PT on Roblox.com/chipotle.

In accordance with USATodaythe game will also feature a real-time leaderboard and top five players, at 11:59 p.m. PDT each day from April 7 to 13, they will win free burritos for a year.

A new burrito for Roblox users

Chipotle also announced that it will launch the first Roblox inspired menu item to celebrate his return to the metaverse.

Is about “Chipotle Burrito Builder Burrito“, which was created by Roblox users themselves through a survey that the company conducted on Twitter.

Chipotle said it “will be the first real-world menu item created by the metaverse community for a national restaurant brandincludes white rice, black beans, chicken, tomato sauce, red chili sauce with tomatillo, sour cream, cheese, lettuce and guacamole.

The new menu item will be available on the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com for a limited time beginning Thursday for Chipotle Rewards members.

More promotions

This Burrito Day, Chipotle will also become the first restaurant brand to allow its loyal members exchange reward points for a Roblox gift card.

With Chipotle Rewards Exchange in the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com 100 reward points can be redeemed for a $5 Roblox digital gift cardwith a value of 400 Robux.

A total of 10,000 gift cards will be available through the Chipotle Rewards Exchange.

On Thursday, Chipotle Rewards members can get a free side dish or dressing of Queso Blanco with the purchase of an entrée when using digital-only promo code NBD2022 at checkout in the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com.

