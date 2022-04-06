Natalie Portman, the actress who endangered her career so as not to be typecast

The versatility of Natalie Portman In each project that she starred in, she is placed in a prestigious place among the artists of her generation. At 40, her career has gone from teen star to cult actress and star of million-dollar movies like Star Wars.

Portman began her acting career at the age of 13, after being discovered by an agent in a pizzeria. That early debut might have been her biggest hurdle in an industry that, even today, hypersexualizes teenage girls and doesn’t know what roles to offer when they mature. “I would start choosing scenes that were less sexy because I was worried about how I was perceived and how safe I felt,” she recalled in an interview with comedian Dax Shepard.

However, after starring in Léon (1994), Heat (1995) and Beautiful Girls (1996), the latter in the role of a teenage girl in a relationship with an older man, Portman was fully aware of her “lolita” brand. from Hollywood.

However, the Israeli-born actress turned her career around and, at the cost of turning down roles that would leave her in awkward places, became one of the biggest promises of Hollywoodcomparable to his colleagues Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt and DiCapriowho at that time also jumped to stardom.

So it was that at 16 years old, Natalie had already signed for one of the great franchises, Star Wars, as part of the fixed cast in the new trilogy of the galactic phenomenon.

And at 18, a new choice for the young woman showed her firm decision to grow intellectually and professionally, even if it cost her her career as an actress. At the time that The Phantom Menace (1999) was released, portman he enrolled at Harvard University to study Psychology.

“I don’t care if college ruins my career. I’d rather be smart than a movie star,” he told reporters at the time. The actress came from an academic family where training and culture were valued, “becoming a teacher, doctor and lawyer”.

His parents closely watched the path taken by portman in Los Angeles and insisted that he spend more time on training. During his college years he continued to shoot the remaining installments of Star Wars in the summers and hit the Broadway stage with meryl streep in The Seagull by Anton Chekhov.

Her big comeback to the cinema came with Closer (2004), by Mike Nichols, which gave her a Golden Globe, an Oscar nomination and confirmed her new status as an adult actress. During this stage she combined failures such as Goya’s Ghosts (2006), a shoot for which she visited Spain, along with phenomena of the stature of V for Vendetta (2005), for which she appeared completely bald at promotional events after recording the famous scene where he shaves his head.

In 2010, two years after making her directorial debut with the short Eve, Portman’s breakout role came: Black Swan. She took home the Oscar, the Golden Globe, the BAFTA and the Screen Actors Guild Award. She was 30 years old and had won practically everything. She but she would receive another nomination at 35 for playing Jacqueline Kennedy in Jackie.

Portman has managed to make a move again and has signed up for the highest-grossing saga of the decade, Marvel, with the Thor movies, whose third installment will be released in July 2022.

He also has a cameo in “Avengers: Endgame”, the highest grossing movie in history. Firmness, decision, determination, turned Natalie Portman’s career into a path worth imitating.