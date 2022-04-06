Natalie Portman shares her spring skin and self-care secrets

The experts say it and our body knows it, the change of season from winter to spring has an impact on our body in different ways. For this reason, changing the beauty ritual and adapting it is not an eccentricity of celebrities, but rather a success of self-care. We have discovered how Natalie Portman manages to your skin stays smooth and luminous while taking care of your energy this spring. And its five keys to well-being can be the ideal steps to pamper yourself this season.

hydration, hydration, hydration

According to the actress, the great secret of the magnificent state of her skin is nothing more than keeping it constantly hydrated. To do this, she takes great care of herself so that her facial care routine is focused on that goal. After cleansing, apply a tonic with moisturizing and antioxidant ingredients who prep their skin before applying Josh Rosebrook’s Hydrating Accelerator, a toner/moisturizer that contains aloe vera for added hydration.

Minimum alcohol and coffee

In a recent interview for Vogue USA, the actress admitted that she had eliminated coffee from her diet and had reduced alcohol to a minimum. “I notice that my energy is improving. I’m not that tired or bloated. I feel more stable!” Thus, the liquids they consume are reduced (mainly) to water. “Going out to dinner less is also more useful for me to not drink wine. It’s much easier if I’m just eating at home to stay away from it. It’s a little harder when you’re away!”

regular cardio exercise

For Natalie Portman run and swim are two of the exercises that you feel most comfortable with. Staying fit is an important part of feeling good, so alternate these two disciplines four days a week. With both you can prevent cardiovascular diseases and improve the respiratory system, although the running It has a greater impact on bones and joints. Hence, the combination of both sports by the actress is a greater success to keep her flexible and toned body without crushing it.

Balanced and sustainable diet

That the diet is balanced is not surprising, since it is the main advice of nutrition experts to take care of yourself in a healthy way. It is not so common that your food consciousness is sustainable. And that the benefits are multiple for the planet and the body. The actress uses local products for ecological conviction but with this it achieves a high nutritional value since fresh food preserves its nutrients better.

digital disconnection

Today that we are all alienated in some way to technology, Natalie Portman highly values ​​the times of digital disconnection. “I think you start to be in several places at once and you realize that To be truly present with someone, you don’t need to be on the phone.”. In addition, the continuous exposure to blue light from these devices has harmful effects on the skin, so this pattern of distancing yourself from your electronic devices not only allows you to be less stressed, but also with less dull and aged skin.

It may interest you