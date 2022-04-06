Natalie Portman, Hugh Jackman and other actors who were replaced in movies and series | Entertainment Cinema and Series

Nicole Kidman by Jodie Foster

Tom Cruise’s ex-wife worked on the set normally; however, shortly after, she injured her knee and this irremediably left her out of the project, so Jodie Foster arrived in her place.

No one knows what would have happened if Kidman hadn’t gotten hurt, but the movie still managed to be a worldwide hit.

Frank Sinatra by Clint Eastwood

One of the most emblematic roles of the legend Clint Eastwood is that of Harry Callahan in ‘Dirty Harry, where he plays a police inspector willing to do justice at all costs.

Initially, said leading role was not intended for the famous actor, but the director and producer were reserving it for Frank Sinatra.

Although the interpreter of ‘Fly Me To The Moon’ already had acting experience, it was rumored that he did not accept it due to an injured left wrist, which prevented him from firmly and comfortably holding the weapon for the film.

Director Willian Friedkin confessed in a podcast that Eastwood was indeed considered for the role after Sinatra declined.

“My producer, a guy named Phil D’Antoni, and I were going to do ‘Dirty Harry’ with Frank Sinatra. We had been preparing for about six months and then Sinatra dropped out. The project was dead so we went and did ‘The French Connection’, was what he commented on the podcast ‘Here’s the Thing’ hosted by Alec Baldwin.

Tamzin Merchant by Emilia Clarke

Incredible as it may seem, Emilia Clarke was not Daenerys Targaryen when the pilot episode of ‘Game of Thrones’ was recorded. In fact, the role was given to Tamzin Merchant, who in the past had participated in the tape ‘Pride and Prejudice’.

Her replacement was not due to differences with the production or something like that, rather she herself left the HBO series for a special reason, which she shared for the portal ‘Entertainment Weekly’.

“Shooting that pilot was a great lesson. It was a statement about listening to my instincts and following them, I tried to get out of that situation and, during the contract process, I backed out. I found myself naked and scared in Morocco and riding a horse that was clearly much more excited to be there than I was.

This gave rise to Emilia Clarke being given the opportunity to be the mother of dragons, which was a very good move for the series that ended in 2019.

Douglas Scott by Hugh Jackman

More than 10 years after Hugh Jackman’s debut as Wolverine, it’s almost impossible to believe that there was another actor ready for the role of Marvel, but for the creators of the tape ‘X-Men’ the Australian was not the first choice.

Bryan Singer, the director of said project, had hired Dougray Scott to be Logan and supposedly would start recording once he finished filming ‘Mission: Impossible II’.

The production of the action film starring Tom Cruise suffered delays and this prevented Scott from being one of the X men.

After an emergency audition, Hugh Jackman appeared, managed to convince everyone with his interpretation and the rest is history.

Natalie Portman by Claire Danes

Everyone remembers the great chemistry that Claire Danes had with Leonardo DiCaprio in ‘Romeo and Juliet’ back in 1996; however, the protagonist of the series ‘Homeland’ hardly participates in the film; a small detail made her luck change.

Natalie Portman had been cast as Juliet, but she and the production team pondered how she would look alongside Dicaprio, who was 21 at the time and she was still a minor.

“It was a complicated situation and at the time I was 13 and Leonardo was 21 and it wasn’t appropriate in the eyes of the film company or the director, Baz. It was also kind of a mutual decision that it just wasn’t going to be right at that time. moment. I think the movie came out really beautiful and Claire Danes did a really wonderful job”, was what he commented years ago for the Hello Giggles portal.

Tobey Maguire by Rafe Spall

In 2012 the tape ‘Life of Pi’ was released. In the plot, a writer is introduced, who meets Pi in her adulthood to ask her to tell him her fantastic survival story and turn it into a literary work.

Said writer was played by a little-known actor at the time named Rafe Spall, but before him was Tobey Maguire in the production.

In fact, it is rumored that the first Spider-Man did film some scenes, but the director wanted to have a less well-known cast, so Maguire ended up leaving the project and being replaced by Spall.

Aimee Richardson by Nell Tiger Free

‘Game of Thrones’ had several changes of actors throughout its chapters and one that perhaps went unnoticed was the one given to Myrcella Baratheon.

The princess in her first seasons was played by Aimee Richardson; however, from the fifth season she was seen on screen by Nell Tiger Free.