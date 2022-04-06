“My appearance is the last thing I think about in my day to day”

Actress Cameron Diaz at the unveiling of Lucy Liu’s star on the Walk of Fame on May 1, 2019. (Photo: VALERIE MACON via AFP via Getty Images)

Cameron Diaz’s last big role on the big screen was in 2014 in the adaptation of annie. From then on, many lost track of her since she focused on her family life —a year later she married rocker Benji Madden— and on her business side with her wine brand.

The actress, who rose to fame with films like Something happens with Maryhas reappeared in a podcast from the BBC, Rule Breakerswhere he has opened up about fame and what he thinks of his appearance.

The 49-year-old interpreter described what surrounds Hollywood as a “trap” and claimed to be “a victim of all the objectification and social exploitation to which women are subjected.” She also admitted that on occasion she herself has fallen into them: “It’s hard not to.”

As she reflected, “it’s hard not to look at yourself and judge yourself against other standards of beauty.” However, for some time now she has freed herself from those bonds: “In the last eight years I have been wild. I am like a wild animal, like a beast!”

Because of her profession, having to spend so many hours a day sitting in front of a mirror ended up becoming “toxic”: “You just start to get away from it. And you say ‘Why am I sitting here being so mean to me? My body is strong, it is capable. Why am I going to talk bad to him? Why should I treat him badly when he’s taken me this far?

My body is strong, it is capable. Why am I going to talk bad to him?

According to what he said, at present he does not give any importance to his appearance”: “I do not care”. “It’s literally the last thing I think about in my day to day life.” Diaz assured that he “does nothing” to take care of him and that he does not even wash his face. He doesn’t follow beauty routines and his “millions of products” basically gather dust on the shelves.

The star, who is about to turn 50, was excited about it: “Isn’t it great? I can’t wait to fulfill them. Now I know more, I have done so many things!”

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE