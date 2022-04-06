More than 60 private universities will not be able to receive medical students – El Sol de Puebla

More of 60 private universities will not be able to receive students again income in careers in the area of ​​Medicine for the next school year, because have not obtained their Recognition of Official Validity of Higher Level Studies (REVOES) by the Ministry of Public Education (SEP), reported German Molina Carrillo, Communication Coordinator of the Association of Universities and Institutions of Higher Secondary and Higher Education (AUIEMSS).

In interview with The Sun of Pueblaalso director of the Institute of Legal Sciences (ICI), stressed that the foregoing implies that almost 10 thousand applicants to study careers such as medicine, nursing, nutrition, physiotherapy, dentistry and social work they will not be able to enter these institutions, since it is a requirement that the federal Ministry of Education recognizes educational programs.

“The SEP in Puebla refuses to recognize the official validity because the new General Education Law of 2019 indicates that for these cases it is the federal authority that must validate the study programs, but the federal SEP has a delay of two years in the delivery of REVOES due to the issue of the pandemic, that is why we have not been able to obtain them”, he explained.

Molina said that the institutions have asked the local authority to grant an extension for the processing of the REVOES and meanwhile accept what the institutions had until before the changes to the law, however the request has been in vain and therefore several institutions have thought of resorting to legal resources, such as amparos.

He even mentioned that this problem occurred in the current school year, since the SEP in Puebla notified in 2021 that schools could no longer enroll new studentsHowever, the universities did receive new students because the notice reached them when they had completed their admission processes.

“In the past admission process we had the same problem but the institutions did receive new students and now what we are looking for is for the authority to recognize them as students in the health area, but so far only 30 percent have been achieved. percent of recently admitted students have this recognition”, said.

To conclude, Germán Molina pointed out thatin the absence of REVOES it is a problem that is not only affecting the institutions of Puebla, but of other states of the country, so the Secretary of Education in the entity should be sensitive to this reality.