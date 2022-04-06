Miley Cyrus opens her heart about her marriage to Chris Hemsworth

The names of Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth They invaded all the headlines of the entertainment portals when it was revealed that, after 8 months, their marriage had come to an end.

The relationship of the two artists had become the favorite of millions of people in the worldWell, it was a romance that began in 2009 after meeting on the set of the movie The Last Song.

The relationship was full of ups and downs because the careers of both were at their peak and this resulted in constant ruptures and reconciliations.

The couple remained in this unstable relationship from the ages of 16 and 19but it was getting more and more complicated due to conflicts, rumors of infidelity and busy work schedules.

After several scandals, the couple announced their breakupbut a few months later they were caught together and continued their relationship.

However, everything went back and forth in the relationship, until, in 2018 and unexpectedly, the couple married in a secret ceremony.

Just 8 months later, the marriage ended scandalouslyespecially from Miley, who was caught kissing blogger Kaitlynn Carter.

Miley Cyrus opens up about her marriage

Fans were left completely heartbroken after it was knew of the final separation from Liam and Miley.

At the time, the couple did not issue statements except for the official statement of their separationbut over time Miley revealed several of the reasons why the marriage did not work

Recently, during the Lollapalooza 2022 concert in Brazil, the singer made reference to her marriagewhile a couple got engaged.

The also actress told the couple that she hoped their union would be better, since hers “It was a real disaster.”

At the end of 2020, the singer expressed part of the reasons that had led to the end of the relationship.

He made reference to the fire in California that destroyed hundreds of homes, including the singer’s. “Back then we were engaged, I don’t know if we really thought we were going to get married one day, but when we lost our house in Malibu, everything changed”said.

“I kept wondering what purpose was behind the destruction. So instead of pulling forward and starting over, I just held on to what was left of that house, which was me and Liam,” she claimed.

However, there was not enough strength in the relationship to sustain the marriage and, although they married, the relationship soon deteriorated.