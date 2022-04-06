Michael Bay says he has destroyed more vehicles than any director

Director of ambulance, Michael Baybelieves that has destroyed more vehicles than any other director in the history of cinema. The filmmaker, subscribed to the saga transformersis fed up with being neglected as an action filmmaker, and after making his debut in 1995 with bad boyshe began to raise his bet with The Rock, Armageddon, Pearl Harbor, The island or the aforementioned giant robot tapes. After making it clear that he had made the biggest explosion ever filmed, now charged with the destruction of cars. According to an interview conducted by ScreenRantBay does not doubt.

Michael Bay has no proof, but no doubts either

“Definitely, he has probably destroyed more vehicles than any other director in the history of cinema,” explained the director, who has managed to be remembered by the industry as Michael Bayhem for his fondness for destruction and explosions. However, the filmmaker has been a witness and architect of the destruction of all kinds of vehicles throughout his movies, from cars, trucks, boats, planes, helicopters, boats, spaceships and more. It has no limits. For Ambulance, it has fattened the account. “I couldn’t tell you the exact number, but someone can count it,” Bay explained to ScreenRant during the promotion of his new film with Jake Gyllenhaal, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Eiza Gonzalez.

“ Bay keeps a rough count of the vehicles he chooses to destroy in his movies.

“Okay, we have a head count of the vehicles in my moviesbut I definitely think destroyed more vehicles than any other director in the history of cinema. Just to give an example, I was in a Chinese car factory, and they wanted to impress me with the guy who crashes vehicles and puts up crash test dummies, and I was like, ‘I’m not impressed, ok? Look, I’ve destroyed more vehicles in my career than you’ve crashed in your entire life,” snapped the filmmaker.







Although the director Michael Bay is the one who has been able to crash and destroy the most vehicles in his filmography, if we stick to the data, Vin Diesel is the actor who has destroyed the most cars on screen according to the last official count on the matter. Yesterday, the director made headlines after complaining about the abuse of the Will Smith issue in the media instead of focusing on Ukraine.



