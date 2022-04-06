Michael Bay Reveals Steven Spielberg Warned Him Not to Make Any More ‘Transformers’ Movies

United States.- The movies of transformers from Michael Bay they were a hit when the franchise first launched in 2007, but fans quickly turned on the franchise after several sequels. According to the director, another legendary filmmaker told him to stop making movies early in his story.

In statements to Unilad UK, Bay revealed that steven spielberg told Bay that he should stop making Transformers movies after the third movie, Transformers: Age of Extinction. Bay also acknowledged that he probably should have listened to Spielberg at the time.

I did too many of them,” Bay said. “Steven Spielberg said, ‘Just stop at three.’ And I said I would stop. The studio begged me to do a fourth, and then that too made a billion. And then I said I was going to stop here. And they begged me again. I should have stopped. [Pero] they were fun to do

Bay’s last entry in the transformers franchise was the 2017 film Transformers: The Last Knight. That film was panned and disliked by many of the fans, and went on to earn the least amount of money for the franchise, grossing just over $605 million worldwide. While Bay’s final chapter with Transformers may have been bumpy, he still seemed to enjoy himself and was reminded of how stressful the first film to work on was.

It was technology that we didn’t know would work, and then it became very successful,” explained Bay. “It was the first time that digital effects were so highly reflective, so it broke a lot of new ground. It was a fun experience. won more than [$ 709 millones]that’s a lot of movie tickets and a lot of people who have seen it

Even though Bay has walked away from the Transformers franchise, the movies continue. After the 2018 spin-off movie bumblebee, a new movie of Transformers, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, will be released in 2023 and will be directed by Stephen Cable Jr. (Creed II) and starring Anthony Ramos, Dominique Fishback and Luna Lauren Velez.