Michael Bay clarifies that his relationship with Megan Fox is good and they are preparing a series together

Michael Bay returns to the cinema after his triumphant passage through streaming with ‘6 en la sombra’, one of the most watched movies on Netflix. The blockbuster director premieres ‘Ambulance. Escape plan’ in theaters the next April 13th and has passed through Spain to promote the film, an action thriller starring Jake Gyllenhaal, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Eiza González.

On the occasion of the premiere we had the opportunity to chat with the director in an extended meeting for our podcast, ‘Gulf Session’, presented by Javi P. Martin. With him we review his filmography, from its beginnings to its latest release, going through his greatest successes (‘Two Rebel Policemen’, ‘Pearl Harbor’, ‘Transformers’) and some of the moments that have marked his career, among them his complicated relationship with Megan Fox.

You’ll be able to listen to the full show shortly, but as an appetizer, Bay gave us an exclusive during our talk. Speaking about Fox, the filmmaker clarified that they have a good relationship and, in fact, they will soon work together again: “Megan and I are friends”it states, “The things you read on the Internet are false, it’s a lie. We are working on a TV series together, we are writing it now. She is fantastic and we are hopeful that the series will go ahead. It’s called ‘Blank'”.

For now we do not have more details about the project or what role both will play in it, but we already know that a meeting is cooking more than 10 years after their last work together as director and actress, ‘Transformers 2: Revenge of the fallen’ , which will undoubtedly attract a lot of attention and curiosity.

What happened to them?

What happened between Michael Bay and Megan Fox is one of the best-known stories in Hollywood. The actress, who became famous worldwide thanks to ‘Transformers’, said that it had been “a nightmare” to work with him, and even compared him to Hitler. Fox also told in an interview with Jimmy Kimmel in 2009 that Bay had been in charge of approving her look in a bikini and heels for ‘Two Rebel Cops II’, when she was only 15 years old, unleashing criticism of the director, whom they accused of sexualizing to a minor.

Fox’s statements went viral again in 2020 and the actress published a text on Instagram clarifying that, despite her bad experiences in the industry, Bay never sexually assaulted or took advantage of her, thus settling an issue that had marked the career of both for years. In addition, also denied the widespread rumor that Bay had made him wash one of his Ferraris as part of the casting for ‘Transformers’clarifying that it was a normal test where he had to pretend he was working on the car with a wrench.

The two have since buried the tomahawk, though their history together continues to talk about pre-#MeToo Hollywood.